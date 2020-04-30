After many years in the hells of the Davis Cup, Greece seeks to return out of the world tennis underground with a versatile team and led by Stefanos Tsitsipas, which is obliged to make a qualitative leap in this competition and bring the Hellenic team as close as possible to the World Group. The current number six in the world is the future of world tennis and in a statement to the official website of the ATP he talks about what it means for him to be an influential person in his country.

The Greek breathes love for his country and tells how difficult it was for him to see his country submerged in a fire: “I am a person who loves his country. We have a very special language, landscapes, beaches and history. We have very friendly citizens wherever you go. Greece is one of the most special countries in the world. See Athens being destroyed by fire ten years ago years it hurt a lot. I know many people who were affected by the flames like my friend Alexandros.

Little influence in Greece by tennis: “I have a lot of friends and I know people who could have been professional tennis players, since they had a very high level of tennis, but they were not committed. They are very homemade people and they could not live with the idea of ​​traveling around the world during all the year. I knew that if I wanted to make a place for myself in this sport I would have to take that step and so I did. “

Her parents have been key to achieving her goals: “My father is Greek and my mother is Russian. My father focused on the technical aspects of my game like developing my one-handed backhand, my skills on the net or defending myself from the back of the court. My mother on the other hand focused in the discipline. She has not been strict but she has been very demanding. She is very satisfied with what I have achieved and she sees me with possibilities to continue achieving objectives. “

His passion for tennis prevails above all: “Whenever I step on a tennis court I do it for one simple reason: to do my job well and complete my goals. I am a person who never tires of winning. I want to win as many matches as possible and climb the rankings. I want to To be a trend in my country. Does that create pressure for me? Not at all. I want the children to admire me and be an influence for them. I want tennis and sports in Greece to increase. “

