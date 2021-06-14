Stefanos Tsitsipas: “I lost my rhythm after the second set”

The Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what his feelings are after the defeat suffered today against Serbian Novak Djokovic in the final of Roland Garros 2021. The Hellenic player firmly believes that he has the level to win a Grand Slam in the not too distant future.

– Feelings after the comeback conceded by Novak Djokovic:

“I started playing very short. I felt that after the second set I lost my rhythm. I don’t know why. It was very strange considering that I played at a high level in the first half of the game. Then as the minutes passed, things changed and It was very difficult to readjust when I felt inferior to Nole. I felt like I lost control of my game. It’s very sad to fall into this final. I feel like I missed a good opportunity. I was playing well. I hope I can do better next time. “

– Physical problems in the back after the third set:

“I called the physio because I felt a blockage in my hip. I needed a little help to be able to unlock it. Then I did not feel any discomfort and I was able to play normally.”

– Experience of playing a Grand Slam final and Djokovic’s march to the locker room after the second set:

“I have learned that whatever happens, the matches end when you win three sets. Not two. In a Grand Slam winning two sets does not guarantee you absolutely anything. You need one more to win. I changed my style of play, I just couldn’t keep up. At the end of the second set, Novak went to the locker room and when he came back he looked like a totally different player. I don’t know what happened there. But from then on he played very well. “

– Possibility of winning a Grand Slam soon:

“I know I can fight for titles like this. Despite my defeat, I have faith in my game. I firmly believe that I can play at a high level. Today I was very close to being able to achieve it. Each opponent is difficult, but there is a small difference between Novak and the rest. I know that if I continue to work in this way, I will be able to win this trophy one day. “

– Concentration for the grass season:

“I have obtained many points these two weeks. I do not know if I rose in the ranking. I am happy with my performance and with the way I played. I do not think I will regret what I achieved in Paris. I could have cried easily, but I do not see No reason to cry. I am looking forward to playing on grass again. I like to play on this surface. I have not achieved very good results before COVID. We will see how I do this year. I will try to adapt my game to this surface. I think my game can adapt well to grass. I just need to have an open mind, “he concluded.