Not all the tennis players on the professional circuit have been available to the press during this period, especially those who live in the top 10. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas He is one of those who has decided to always stay close to the media, commenting on his emotions, activities and concerns raised by his profession. In his last interview with Time, the Greek reviews the most notable changes that the tour has undergone in recent years, in addition to taking stock of his personality after having obtained the first great successes of his career.

– Welcome to the new tennis

“Tennis in this era has become a very fast game, with great players with different offensive games. They are all very powerful in exchanging balls. My opinion is that this is a change that should take place, this has been its evolution and we cannot do anything, just be part of the change ”.

– Just power?

“It is a sensation that is breathed inside, for example, when he plays with John Isner, who has a very powerful serve. Sometimes it’s frustrating not having the chance to play tennis. In my case I always try to make tactical adjustments, but against players like that it is difficult to do something. Our sport is strange in that regard, a single blow can make you win matches. I do not want to take away the merits of those who play like this, it is not luck, but an ability. But yes, the game gets very monotonous at times. “

– Expectation management at an early age

“It is a mixture of many things, from stress before and after the game to try to achieve your goals. You can’t connect direct serves and winning shots all the time, this is something you have to internalize to avoid falling into chaos. It is a matter more mental than physical, to see tennis as a game, not as a job.

– The Big3 barrier

“I always think positive, play against whoever plays, what cannot be is that they win everything. I know that to see my name in the lists of the great titles I am going to have to go through a lot of pain, struggle and sacrifice. It’s good for the sport to have a little variety, to see something different, so it will all be a matter of character. Take responsibility that we must overcome them. ”

– Maturity as a person

“I am still the same person from six years ago. Success, winning titles like the Masters Cup or becoming a celebrity is not something that has changed my personality. I only care about following my path, being faithful to my sport, sharing everything with my family and believing in who I am, trying to improve day after day. That is my main objective, to be better than yesterday. At the same time, I try to be myself and help people who need it. Some may criticize my personality, but it is very difficult to try to satisfy everyone and do what they ask. I am always very aware of what people write on social networks, I try to create something that people remember me by. ”