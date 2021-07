Stefanos Tsitsipas he is being one of the best tennis players of this season and that is evident when reviewing the balance of wins and losses that he accumulates. And it is that after his victorious debut in the ATP 500 Hamburg 2021, the Greek player already has 40 wins in the 50 games played this season, a mark that makes him one of the best in 2021, placing him ahead of Andrey Rublev (36-11), Ashleigh Barty (35- 6), Novak Djokovic (34-3) and Aryna Sabalenka (34-11).