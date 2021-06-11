Stefanos Tsitsipas defies history at Roland Garros 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas it is a name that will remain in the history of Greece. A country with an Olympic spirit (it hosted the first Games of 1896), but with a variety of sporting events that made it possible to write a movie story (Euro 2004, for example). In that sense, the 22-year-old tennis player became the first player in his nation to reach a final in a Grand Slam tournament after defeating Alexander Zverev for 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 and 6-3 in a real battle.

– The feelings of having lost a 2-0 lead in sets and then being able to close

I tried to have a good relationship with myself. And, from that, to be able to cheer me up and push myself forward to look for something good. He knew that the game was not over at the time and that he still had something more to give. I started to play better and then all I had to do was focus on achieving my goal.

– Is it the best victory of your career?

It really means a lot to have been able to win because it was a very difficult and emotional game in which we both went through a lot. And in the end when I won I could feel a very important sense of relief. It was exhausting anyway, but I’m proud of myself. I love what I do, I love playing in this stadium and I am grateful for every game that I can play. It is something that I have always dreamed of and that I wished would happen one day.

– The tears after the victory in the interview at the foot of the track

Roland Garros is a historic tournament and I have followed it since I was little. Also, it is my coach’s favorite tournament, I grew up with him and we always watched him. In that sense, I was also a bit excited for him, who is in Greece right now. I’m sure he’s proud of me. But this was just the first step because my task here is not finished.

– The perception about the final

Beyond the rival, the game will be very physical and I will have to be focused and pay close attention to all the details. The commitment will have to be the same, as well as the tennis level and intensity. If it were with Rafa I would like to think that there are no big differences between these tracks and those of Barcelona. He is highly respected, he has done very well here, but it is time for me to bet on my chances and to show that I am capable of beating them. So I look forward to that challenge.