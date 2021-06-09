Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Daniil Medvedev at Roland Garros

Stefanos Tsitsipas He’s long since stopped being an impulsive boy. He no longer moves on the track in desperation to win the point through the speed and force of his impacts. Made a click: He changed his gaze towards tennis since he is more poised and with the right wisdom to harm his rivals with a range of variants. In that sense, his title in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 gave him the necessary boost to be able to translate into results all the talent that comes out of his racket. And now he wants to go in search of a Grand Slam. Consequently, he is two games away from making history since he defeated Daniil Medvedev by 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 7-5 in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros and, in this way, he got among the four best of the Parisian contest.

If one has to talk about perfection one should look at the first set of Tsitsipas. Beyond the fact that the difference was only one break, he understood everything: when to press the accelerator, at what moment to hit him harder and when to rest his elbows and get to work each point. In fact, he had a set point to win 6-2. Indeed, he hurt with each impact, but mainly when he hit him with his right reverse on the Russian’s backhand.

In spite of this and from 3-1 in his favor of the second set, his performance dropped a bit, his rival grew a little in confidence after having equalized the score and even had two set points when the Greek took 4 -5 (15/40). However, Medvedev was unable to seize any of the opportunities, made some mistakes and in the tiebreak found no way to contain the myriad of opposing variants.

Then the leader of the Race to Turin was able to take advantage of the 2-0 lead in sets, lifted a couple of break points with a precise and surgical service and finished drowning all the illusions of the Russian giant. Ninth consecutive victory for Tsitsipas (four in Lyon – where he was champion – and five in Paris). Indeed, no one can take away the dream of thinking who is the great candidate to fight to remove the throne from Rafael Nadal. The candidate badge has already been brought out. Now he will only have to rest and continue calmly towards his next goal: the seventh meeting in Bois de Boulogne.

AGAINST ALEXANDER ZVEREV FOR A PLACE IN THE FINAL

Tsitsipas will play the ticket to the definition against Alexander Zverev, who surpassed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1. The German reached the semifinals for the first time in Bois de Boulogne, raised his level considerably compared to his first appearances in the tournament and dreams why not of consecrating himself in the French capital. At first, the record marks a 2-5 in favor of the Greek.