Stefanos Tsitsipas and the bad memories of Roland Garros and Wimbledon

The Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas He attended the media on the Media Day of the ATP 500 Hamburg 2021 to analyze how he arrives at this tournament after the enormous disappointment caused by the defeat in the first round of Wimbledon 2021. The Greek admits having suffered a lot from the defeat but already he has in his head to be able to fight for this German tournament.

– The defeat conceded in the first round of Wimbledon 2021 against Frances Tiafoe:

“I try to get the best out of each game. That particular game against Tiafoe is complicated. I’m still very angry about what happened. I came to Wimbledon with the thought of wanting to play a good role, a very different result from previous years, but not It could be. If I were someone who feels comfortable in situations like this, I would not dedicate myself to tennis. I always try to go further and get the best possible result in each tournament I play. “

– The lost Roland Garros final is still in his head:

“There were a lot of physical elements where I felt much weaker than Djokovic. I think this was one of the main reasons why I couldn’t hold out the match and play at the level I was playing in the first two sets. There were things that I had. I have to assess with my team and find a solution for possible opportunities I may have in the future to win a Grand Slam. I was very close and that makes me very angry. I ended the match with a lot of frustration and sadness, although I didn’t show it abroad. No It is not easy for any tennis player to stay on the verge of winning your first major tournament. “

– This week he plays in Hamburg, a tournament where a couple of years ago he almost won the title against Andrey Rublev:

“Normally we tennis players spend a large part of the year away from home and we cannot connect with our land. It is clear that we try to have a calendar with the tournaments where we feel that we are connected. Hamburg is one of them. This happens because you feel the atmosphere, the vibrations are better than in other places. It is something that is in the air. I will try to do a good role here and be able to fight for the title, “said the Greek player who will fight in the second round against the winner of the duel that will face the Germans Dominik Koepfer and Maximilian Marterer.