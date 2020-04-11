The break in the circuit has prevented us from following the evolution of certain tennis players who had caught our attention in this early 2020. One of the clearest was Elena Rybakina, present in four finals of six disputed tournaments. But the Kazakh has not taken that leap in quality alone, it is accompanied by a more than qualified work team led by Stefano Vukov, your daily right hand. In a report for the website of the WTA, the technician explains how they started collaborating together and what is being the key to their success.

Of course, it would be unfair not to retrace Vukov’s steps until he reaches the elite. “At the time I played the Futures circuit and some Challenger, I had my ATP points, but my family never supported tennis too much. They liked tennis, yes, but education was the main thing. My mother is a dentist and my father is a software engineer; As for me, I was in love with the game. Once I graduated from university, I decided to get closer to tennis again, but I didn’t feel that I had that within me, I lacked that drive to walk the path as a player, ”he recalls with some melancholy about that initial stage.

“Since I was not ready to compete, I started training,” reveals Vukov, today proud of that step. “I started working with young people, I made my way with a couple of juniors and then I started to lead a group of girls ranked in the top 800 at the Futures level, that is how the first titles arrived. For example, I worked with Sascha Vickery, Renata Zarazúa or Anhelina Kalenina. I remember a lot Sofia Kenin When I was young, I also came to our Academy in Florida. Also to Cori Gauff When I was ten years old, I saw her quite a lot. I focused on women’s tennis, it never occurred to me to work with men, although maybe one day I will try it, ”says the young coach.

All this way it was clear that someday he was going to give him an ambitious project, but it was necessary to be prepared. “The opportunity came to me to work with Elena just at the moment that I saw myself capable of build a player from ceror, from below, ”says the Croatian. “My philosophy is that of hard work, working smart, always adapting to the player, not just making him adapt to you. Trust is necessary to admit that you will not only be able to get to the top, that you need a team around you, for this you have to take care of all areas. It is true that we are in an individual sport, but teamwork is key, especially off the court. Now women’s tennis is growing, it is taking things from men’s, each time we are seeing more players going up to the net or making different shots, “he says from the stands.

With Rybakina the results could not have come faster. A year and a half ago it was out of the top 150; today it is part of the top20. “Each player is different, not all of them can be pressed with the same intensity, you have to know when to provoke it. In my case, I know very well how to anger Elena to get the best out of him, that’s something that has brought me great success. Sometimes people tell me that I often go down to the track to talk to her, it’s because I know how to wake her up. According to what moments of the game, it is vital to know which buttons you have to touch, ”clarifies the 32-year-old.

This is the current life of Stefano Vukov, an outlet he found after university and from which he can no longer take off. “I love the competition, I love to see my player from the stands, trying to help her as much as possible. I am an analyst, I try to learn from other players, I look for their weaknesses to understand what is happening and then I use it to our advantage. I love the tactic. Nowadays it is extremely important to have an established game plan, no matter who you are playing against ”, he confesses about his modus operandi. “I love this sport, I love this job, all that passion is what has brought me to the place I am now.”

.