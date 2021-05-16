Stefanik, new Republican leader: Trump is “crucial” for the party

New Republican star Elise Stefanik, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and promoted to a key position in the party, said Sunday that the former US president is “crucial” in regaining voters.

Stefanik was elected on Friday to the third most important position in the Republican bench in the House of Representatives in a decision that marked a great victory for Trump, who still weighs heavily in the party and could run again for the White House in 2024.

The 36-year-old Stefanik replaces Liz Cheney who was removed from office for criticizing Trump and rejecting his unfounded allegations of election fraud won by Democrat Joe Biden in November.

“Trump is crucial to the party,” Stefanik said on Fox News.

“He is the leader of the Republican Party. Voters choose the leader of the Republican Party and keep looking at President Trump. And he will be an important part of our House majority recovery in 2022, “he said.

Republicans have tried to muffle their internal disagreements, but Cheney vigorously defended his position against Trump.

On Sunday he said that in Congress some Republicans are reluctant to support him due to violent threats from the most extreme defenders of the former president.

“There are many members who have expressed concern for their safety,” Cheney said on ABC. “They are concerned about threats to their lives,” he remarked.

Cheney vowed to keep fighting for conservative principles and to defeat a leader who launched “the big lie” of electoral fraud.

Conservatives hope to articulate a coherent message for next year’s midterm legislative elections. Still, many Republicans fear the party will be harmed if they fail to stop the rhetoric of fraud.

A CBS News poll showed Sunday that many Republicans want the party to show loyalty to Trump, with 80% agreeing with Cheney’s removal.

With information from AFP