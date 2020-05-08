River, one of the largest teams in South America looked for one of the figures of Scratched, but the same element explained the reason that kept it in Mexico.

In an interview for Multimedios Deportes, Stefan Medina confessed that in the not too distant past, the River Plate from Argentina he looked for it while militating in Pachuca.

“At that moment, River Plate it was a very strong possibility. So much so that being in Pachuca call me and it was hard to say no, because maybe it looks different here, but for us in South America the greatest thing one can achieve is to arrive in Argentina and play in River or Mouth. They are historically great clubs. At that time it was complicated but life had me to continue in Pachuca“revealed the one born in Envigado, Colombia.

The several times Colombian national team players argued that Diego Alonso, his coach with the tuzos, it was essential for him to stay in Aztec territory before emigrating with the millionaires.

“The story with Diego Alonso was very particular because maybe nobody knows what happened when I leave Monterrey. I knew a few months before the end of the tournament that I would have no place in the team, spoke to the management that in Mexico the club that wanted to go play would be Pachucabecause years ago when I was in National Athletic they had the desire to take me, but I also expressed to them that my desire was to look for options outside the country. What happens is that I am going to Pachuca, but at the same time I had a chance to play in Argentine soccer, I know Diego Alonso and the coaching staff days later made the decision to go to Colombia and look for that possibility in Argentina. Here Diego (Alonso) is very important for what my career was because Diego had the patience to wait for me, to make a good decision and opened the doors of the team for me“Explained the 27-year-old winger.