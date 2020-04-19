In November last year, after the 1-1 draw between Corinthians and Palmeiras, in Pacaembu, Dyego Coelho nailed Ramiro as a midfielder. Fábio Carille’s successor was emphatic when asked about the topic at a press conference.

“Ramiro is a player from the inside, a supported game, gives support to Urso to do the job on the side. I opted for Ramiro for this situation, and it worked very well in the first half”.

Despite Coelho’s statement at the time, Carille even used Ramiro as the third man in the midfield, opened by the right, a role that the player came to play in Grêmio, with Renato Gaúcho, and even as a right back.

In an exclusive telephone interview, Sports Gazette asked Ramiro himself what his true position is.

When you are out, you want to play, whether inside, outside, in front, backwards … This, for me, is indifferent. I never had a determined position. My intention is to help. So far at Corinthians, in a year and a half, I have performed several functions, even from the side I have already played. My whole career was like that and each coach thinks in his own way. I’ll fit in as needed by the coach.

In other words, Ramiro does not choose a position and bets on versatility. In 2020, under the command of Tiago Nunes, the 26-year-old started the season as the third midfielder, falling from the right, with a defensive obligation, but also reaching the attack.

Despite the knee injury in the third round of the Paulista Championship, against Ponte Preta, Ramiro scored a goal in the pre-season and another against Mirassol, both from inside the area.

Sports Gazette





.