SteelSeries Rival 5, a customizable budget gaming mouse

Far from what we are used to seeing in the gaming world, the new SteelSeries Rival 5 It shows us that a very high quality gaming mouse can be marketed without incurring large outlays. And it is that the company has pointed this peripheral as an alternative as interesting as it is economical, at a price that even places it below half of other mice with similar performance.

Starting with its design, we find an ergonomic ambidextrous shape with small grooves on the main buttons, a slightly wider back decorated with multiple PrismSync RGB jacks, and some sides that will allow us a comfortable use for both palm and claw-type grip.

The presence of a soft microfiber mesh USB cable stands out, which will allow us less drag resistance, with a lighter sensation of movement. And this is precisely one of the first qualities of the SteelSeries Rival 5, gathering all this in a weight of only 85 grams.

Something that will allow us to get the most out of your TrueMove Air sensor, which the brand claims will offer up to three times the precision of other gaming mice. Developed in conjunction with PixArt, it offers a 1-to-1 tracking, up to 18,000 CPI and 400 IPS, and 40G acceleration, along with tilt tracking to ignore unwanted tracking during angled drops, tilt bumps, and rapid movements.

Although we cannot ignore the great addition that the presence of nine customizable buttons, which will go from the new Golden Micro IP54 switches of its main clicks (rated for a lifespan of 80 million clicks and resistance to dust and water), its scroll wheel with included button, a top button, and four additional buttons located on the left side of its body.

Last but not least, we will have use of SteelSeries GG software, with which we can link all the RGB lighting to different games or applications like Discord, so that you get different color patterns for skill recharging or chat notifications.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the SteelSeries Rival 5 available through the official website of the brand, under the already advanced economic price of just 69.99 euros.