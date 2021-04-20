Steelers sign head coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin has signed a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers that’ll keep him under contract through the 2024 season.

Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the last 14 seasons and the organization wants to keep him around for a few more years, at least.

Tomlin and the Steelers agreed to a new three-year contract extension on Tuesday morning that’ll keep him in Pittsburgh through at least the 2024 season.

In his 14 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin has never had a losing record and has a career mark of 153-86-1 including his 8-8 record in the postseason. Tomlin’s biggest win came in Super Bowl 33 when the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Tomlin seeks a 15th straight non-losing season with the Steelers

If Tomlin leads the Steelers to a winning record in 2021, he will break the record he shares with Marty Schottenheimer for the most non-losing seasons to begin a head coaching career.

The Steelers signing Tomlin to an extension and maintaining the stability on the sidelines is no surprise. In the last 55 years, the Steelers have had just three head coaches (Bill Cowher, Chuck Knoll), which is about as many as some teams have in a five-year span.

Tomlin, 49, could be in Pittsburgh for another decade-plus if he continues to win at a clip he’s done in his first 14 years and wind up in Canton as a Hall of Fame coach when his career comes to a close.