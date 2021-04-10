Steel abdomen, Maribel Guardia looks comfortable and flirtatious in this outfit | INSTAGRAM

Happy and very sure of herself, this is how the beautiful Costa Rican Maribel Guardia has been lately in her social mediaWell, although, every day he gives us beautiful pictures his, those of the last occasions have a beautiful detail in common, you can see a shine in his eyes.

Although, in this publication In particular, she gave all her fans a charming publication comprised of two iconic images, where we can appreciate the beauty of the also host and television collaborator, while wearing a very comfortable flirtatious and cute set to walk in your garden.

We cannot deny that in recent weeks we have seen her very busy with her schedule, since she is currently filming a film production, of which she has not yet revealed her name, even a few days ago she herself stated that she made very little physical activity due to their schedules.

So we can speculate that yesterday afternoon to take a break from the fitted textile pieces, she decided to wear a cute ensemble that certainly looks very comfortable, and fresh, and of course, she did not miss the opportunity to show off her stunning. abdominal area, with which he undoubtedly captivated the audience on the internet.

In addition, another nice detail that captivated everyone was the comic character Doraemon, the cute and witty blue kitten from the 90s cartoons, which is printed as a whole, with which everyone fell in love.

Also, it is necessary to mention that in these last publications we have seen her very flirtatious and jovial, something that has characterized her forever, but that in recent weeks she has been seen to a greater degree, then, thanks to her exercise routines and for Its place to its impeccable diet, the nutrients do their thing and show us a very well cared for and healthy skin.

This is Maribel’s secret to looking eternally young and super pretty, because, as on many other occasions she has commented, there is not a day that she stops exercising or stops eating her meals totally and completely balanced, besides that it is not a secret that she has a skincare routine for her face.

All this, coupled with the impressive sympathy of the beautiful woman born in Costa Rica, is what has placed the beautiful singer in one of the most followed and acclaimed women in the Mexican show.