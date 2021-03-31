Steel abdomen, Maribel Guardia is sporty in white | INSTAGRAM

The radiant singer and actress Maribel Guardia again demonstrated through her social media that nothing can stop her when talking about physical activity and healthy life, as she revealed her surprising anatomy in a new photograph.

Furthermore, it is no secret that the pretty actress She is one of the stars of the show in Mexico, most loved and with one of the most incredible bodies, because at her age she still looks like a young girl, or even better, as her fans confirm,

The television host, has built an impeccable career full of great successes, in addition that, at 61 years old, he can boast of a stunning silhouette, thanks to his arduous gym routines and an impeccable diet, proving once again that age is certainly not a limiting to stay active and fit, and of course, look attractive.

Thanks to your beauty and talent has managed to capture everyone’s attention, becoming the darling of Mexican television, and whenever she has the opportunity, she boasts of having a full life, with a slightly accelerated pace, where she divides her time to be able to dedicate a space to keep in perfect shape.

Proof of this is her most recent publication, where Maribel shared on her official account on Instagram, a charming image where you can see the beautiful Televisa collaborator, posing very flirtatious in a white sports outfit, with which she looked phenomenal.

Posing standing very relaxed, lifting one of her faithful dogs staring at the camera, with her legs crossed in front, with her iconic and shining smile that characterizes her so much, making anyone who has seen this beautiful postcard fall in love.

The singer, presenter and actress Maribel Guardia, has well cared for her social media fans, because she constantly gives them photos where she wastes beauty and looks extremely flirtatious.

And this day was no different, because on her Instagram account the ex-driver from Sabadazo showed her good taste for sportswear and at the same time she showed off her surprising, toned and super outlined silhouette.

Gathering up to this moment, more than 24 thousand little red hearts, and thousands of comments that flatter her and dedicate all kinds of compliments, for her beauty.