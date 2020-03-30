The year was running 2013, when the indie studio Image & Form launched his game: SteamWorld Dig, without knowing that it would be so well received, both critically and by the public, that it would end up becoming an important franchise within the independent video game scene. Currently, the saga has several installments: two from the main saga and another pair of spin-offs known as Heist Y Quest, in which the gameplay changes completely with respect to the originals.

All SteamWorld titles can be enjoyed on Nintendo Switch

Steamworld It has been characterized by presenting games of the genre metroidvania in 2D. In them we visit Tumbleton, a small mining town in the west, in each one we incarnate a different inhabitant, in the first one we control Rusty, while in the second it is the turn of Dorothy. Of course, in both, we have to use their mining skills and tools, to excavate in the mine located under the town, in order to obtain resources and artifacts that help us improve, in order to complete our adventure. On the other hand, Steamworld heist Y SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgametch they are totally different, a turn-based strategy title and a card game, respectively.

Now, the aforementioned study, Image & Form, has announced, through his Twitter account, that he is looking for workers for a new installment of the saga, specifically artists.

We’re making a new SteamWorld game and are looking for two experienced 2D artists (Art Director or Technical Artist)! Preferably in Gothenburg, Sweden. Got what it takes? Link your portfolio down below and we’ll reach out to you if we’re interested ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C4ODS4uGaf

– Image & Form is home Questing! 🃏⚔️🤖 (@ImageForm) March 30, 2020

We are creating a new SteamWorld game and we are looking for two experienced 2D artists (art directors or technicians)! Preferably in Gothenburg, Sweden. Do you have what we need? Link your portfolio below and we will contact you if we are interested.

See also

From what we can extract from the ad, we know that It will be a game in 2D, like all of the saga regardless of gender. Even so, following the throwing pattern, we can venture and speculate that, the game in development would be a main installment and that it would continue the history of the mining town of Tumbleton.

Related