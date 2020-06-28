Coinciding with the arrival of summer and the dates advanced by SteamDatabase, finally Valve today launched its new batch of Steam summer sales, in which we can find great discounts for thousands of games, as well as the arrival of a new loyalty program that will allow us to recover part of our money spent on the platform.

Starting with the games, we will be able to find outstanding offers such as Destiny 2, Borderlands 3 or Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as franchises such as Divinity Original Sin, Dark Souls, Devil May Cry, Final Fantasy or Assassin’s Creed, among many others. So, in order to avoid diving among the more than 7,000 discounted titles, we have created a small list with which we think are some of the most interesting offers of these Steam summer sales:

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, with a -85% discount available for 5.99 euros. BioShock: The Collection, with a -80% discount available for 11.99 euros. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, with a -75% discount available for 14.99 euros. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, with a -75% discount available for 4.99 euros. Batman: Arkham Collection, with a -75% discount available for 14.99 euros. XCOM 2, with a discount of -75% available for 12.49 euros. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with a -70% discount available for 8.99 euros. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, with a -70% discount available for 8.99 euros. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, with a -70% discount available for 8.99 euros. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with a -67% discount available for 19.79 euros. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, with a -67% discount available for 9.89 euros. A Plague Tale: Innocence, with a -66% discount available for 15.29 euros. GRAY, with a -60% discount available for 6.79 euros. Borderlands 3, with a -50% discount available for 29.99 euros. DOOM Eternal, with a discount of -50% available for 29.99 euros. Celeste, with a discount of -50% available for 9.99 euros. Tabletop Simulator, with a -50% discount available for 9.99 euros. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, with a -50% discount available for 19.99 euros. Blasphemous, with a -45% discount available for 13.74 euros. Destiny 2: Bastion of Shadows, with a -40% discount available for 20.99 euros. Destiny 2: Forsaken, with a -40% discount available for 14.99 euros. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with a -35% discount available for 38.99 euros. Darksiders Genesis, with a discount of -34% available for 19.79 euros. Disco Elysium, with a -25% discount available for 29.99 euros. Half-Life: Alyx, with a -25% discount available for 37.49 euros. Halo: The Master Chief Collection, with a -20% discount available for 31.99 euros. Red Dead Redemption 2, with a -20% discount available for 47.99 euros.

On the other hand, if you still want to investigate on your own, we recommend that you use the collections and sections dedicated to the different genres, where you can more easily find any adventure, role, management, survival, fight, stealth or terror title, and any of the categories and labels used on the platform. In the same way and as usual, we will also have other quick search filters for games discounted below 10 and 5 euros.

Although without a doubt the great novelty of this year is the return of the Steam loyalty system. And it is that from now on, and apparently with the intention of staying permanently after the end of the summer sales, each time we make a purchase through Steam we will accumulate some special points, with a value of 100 points for each euro, which we can spend on animated stickers for chats, unique profile backgrounds, badges, new gestures and other content.

In fact, Steam seems to be working on a strong expansion of this content, with rewards directly related to some of the users’ favorite games, with animated stickers from The Witcher 3, Disco Elysium or Doom Eternal.

However, despite the fact that we cannot talk about incomplete Steam summer sales at all, it is true that we miss the classic events and minigames characteristic of these dates. And it is that the only novelty of this year will be the single discount of 5 euros for any order of 30 euros or more, which instead of in the form of a check or balance, will be applied automatically in our purchase.

Available from today through the Steam web store, the summer sales of Steam 2020 will end on July 9 at 19:00 (Spanish peninsula time), so we will have two weeks to expand again our library.