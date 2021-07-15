Steam Deck, Valve’s portable console: price and first images

Valve has “mistakenly” leaked the first images of the Steam Deck, his first portable video game console. The material already appears on the company’s website, although the official announcement has not yet been made. As we anticipated last May, the hardware is inspired by the Nintendo Switch, which will make the leap to a version with an OLED screen next October. At the moment, yes, all the specifications of the Steam Deck beyond its processor are not yet known.

The Steam Deck integrates a AMD Zen 2 custom processor with RDNA 2 graphics architecture. Basically, we are facing the main component of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but with the adjustments that Valve requires. We can expect excellent graphics performance for a portable console. In fact, on the company’s website we can already see some screenshots of games like Dead Cells, Death Stranding and Hades to show off the visual wonder.

According to those led by Gabe Newell, the Steam Deck is capable of running “the latest Triple-A games” in an efficient manner. And, of course, its main attraction is that will offer access to your entire Steam library, as you would through any computer. Be careful, like the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck can be connected to a Dock to enjoy games on the TV. However, this accessory will be sold separately.

Developing…

Also in Ezanime.net