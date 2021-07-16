Steam Deck, Steam’s portable console is now official

We waited for it since May, when it leaked, and finally Today we already know (almost) everything about Steam Deck, the portable console designed by Valve and that, while waiting to see it in operation, we can already say that it is a breath of fresh air for the sector and an interesting wake-up call to Nintendo, which until now has enjoyed exclusivity in this market segment. An exclusivity by default of its rivals, and that will see its end in a few months.

However, the first point Nintendo can breathe a sigh of relief has to do with price. And is that It doesn’t seem like Valve has any intention of getting into a price war, in the style of which we usually see between Sony and Microsoft. And is that the starting price of the Steam Deck, which will be sold in three versions, is 419 euros, and can reach 679 in the top-of-the-range model. Let’s see the differences between each of them:

The Entrance Steam Deck has 64 gigs eMMC storage box and includes a carrying case. Its price is 419 euros.

The intermediate model takes an important leap, since it now has 256 gigabytes NVMe SSD, so it not only quadruples the capacity of the entry model, but also offers better performance in this regard. Includes carrying case and exclusive Steam Community Profile Bundle. Its price is 549 euros.

The top model of the Steam Deck multiplies by two the storage capacity of the intermediate model, with a 512GB NVMe SSD and, in addition, it has anti-reflective screen. It also includes the carrying case, the exclusive Steam Community Profile bundle, and a virtual keyboard with an exclusive theme. Its price is 679 euros.

Regarding the interior of the Steam Deck, we will find an ACustom AMD PU with a 2.4 to 3.5 gigahertz Zen 2 4c / 8t CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU, accompanied by 16 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM. These components are common in all three models, differing only in the points mentioned above. Therefore, except for differences in access to storage media, the performance of the three models should be similar.

Since we are talking about a portable console, obviously its screen is another key element. We talk about a 7-inch LCD touch screen with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 dots in a 16:10 aspect ratio, with a refresh rate of 60 hertz and an average brightness of 400 nits. And as regards its connectivity, it has WiFi in the 2.4 and 5 gigahertz bands (a / b / g / n / ac) and Bluetooth 5. To power this whole set, it has a 40 Wh battery which, according to Valve, will offer a range of between two and eight hours.

As you may have already seen in the image, Steam Deck has many controls:

Buttons A, B, X and Y. Crosshead. L and R analog triggers. L and R front buttons. View and Menu buttons. 4 assignable grip buttons. 2 full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch. 2 x 30mm square trackpads with haptic feedback. Touch screen.

Also, although the console will not include it, Steam will also market a docking station, as a Dock, with which it will be possible to connect the Steam Deck to an external screen. There are no details about it yet, so we do not know what output signal it will be able to offer. In addition, the base can also be used to connect the Steam Deck to the electrical network, to the Internet via cable and to use USB peripherals.

Steam Deck: Games

The hardware is important, of course, but it is of little use if the console does not have a good selection of titles later, and this is the point where the Steam Deck aims highest. So high, actually, that in the absence of testing it, I wonder if Icarus’s flight has not started. And it is that, I copy verbatim what we can read on your website:

Once you have logged into the Steam Deck, your entire library will be displayed, as if it were another PC. You will be able to find your collections and favorites, exactly where you left them.

Yes, exactly, your entire Steam library will be available to play on the console. Here we can see the importance of Proton, which we understand will be key so that all titles can run on SteamOS. And yes, Valve does indeed trust its OS again, this time in version 3.0 of it, based on Arch.

And when I affirm about the flight of Icarus I don’t do it in reference to the operating systemWell, Valve’s clear commitment to Linux is not something new (you can read a lot of information about it in MuyLinux, which will surely tell us more about the resurrection of SteamOS soon), and that having opted for an AMD GPU can make everything go like silk. Not, my concern has to do with the hardware, and with the wrong interpretation that some users may make, about whether the Steam Deck will be able to move next-generation games in a fluid way.

Since the specifications of this console have been made public, some very interesting comparisons have begun to circulate on the Internet, and at this point I am left with one, which equates (with nuances, obviously) the performance of Steam Deck with that of a PlayStation 4. Surely it won’t be difficult to imagine where I’m going, right? What will happen if we try to play Cyberpunk 2077, for example, on this console?

In the absence of being able to test it and verify its performance, and hoping that the optimization of the system will make me wrong, I am very afraid that to say that the Steam Deck is like a PC to play is, perhaps, a bit too high. But hey, it wouldn’t be the first (or the second, or the third, etc.) time that I’m wrong and, although it goes against my ability to analyze, I hope to be able to say, in a few months, that it has happened to me again. .

Be that as it may, the Steam Deck looks really promising, and the good news is that It will be possible to reserve it from today Friday 16 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), as long as you have made a purchase on Steam before June 2021, a measure with which Valve tries to limit resale. Of course, we have said book, to enjoy it you will still have to wait, since the first units will begin to be delivered in December of this year. Maybe it’s time to start shopping for Christmas in advance …

More information: official website