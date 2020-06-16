Three years ago, a promising two-dimensional platform and action game called Gestalt: Vanguard appeared on the web, promising pixelart, steampunk, katanas and action. For years the team has been dedicated to constantly updating the project through gifs, but finally we can see the first trailer for the title that has been renamed to Gestalt: Steam & Cinder and looks spectacular.

Try the Gestalt: Steam & Cinder demo on PC from June 16 to 22

The inspiration for classic 16 and 32 bit games is more than evident just by watching the trailer. Fast action and platforming, enemies of all sizes, short and long range combat options, character development with points to assign in different characteristics, decisions in the story that promise to affect it and a pixelart that removes the hiccups. All of that is what Methamorphosis Games has in store for us when Gestal: Steam & Cinder comes out on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Steam later this year. As a curiosity below you can see how the animations and the art of the game have evolved over the years.

Another peek at the evolution of Aletheia for #screenshotsaturday! This time, her basic double-slash attack. #pixelart #indiedev #gamedev #starttofinish Steam Wishlist! https://t.co/krACJVUxYf pic.twitter.com/GWOzcCCe3K – Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (@GestaltGame) March 28, 2020

If you have been wanting to try a bit of the title from June 16 to 22 you can download the free demo through the Steam page of the annual festival Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition. Do you want Gestal: Stream & Cinder? Personally I did not know this project but of course I have already noted it in the list of interesting titles to keep track of.

