Traffic from video game platforms has grown exponentially in recent weeks thanks to the coronavirus. SteamFor example, it is one of the services that is reaching figures never seen before, since the expansion of the pandemic has caused a large number of countries to order confinement. Therefore, people are looking for activities that help them cope with isolation at home and playing is one of the most attractive options.

Steam has disclosed that, Yesterday, Sunday, it reached 7.25 million users playing, thus shattering its own record for January with 7.2 million. In addition, during the weekend they also broke the record of active users with 23.4 million; the previous week they had reached 22 million. In other words, this is the third consecutive week that the platform increases its activity.

Fortunately, Steam has had no connection problems despite the large number of simultaneous players. The opposite has happened with Xbox Live and Nintendo Online, which have already suffered various falls due to the increase in traffic. However, those led by Game Newell will make changes to automatic updates to avoid a possible network crash, as released through a statement:

For games that haven’t been played recently, Steam has already scheduled updates for the next local time period outside of peak hours. Starting this week, we will release these updates for several more days. Only games played in the last 3 days will be updated immediately. As always, the game will start updating immediately if you try to play it, and you can always start an update (or pause it indefinitely) through the Download Manager. We are also looking for additional solutions to help on our part.

Valve is not the first video game company to take action these days. The week before, and at the request of various government agencies, Sony announced that it will decrease the download speed of the PlayStation Store in Europe and the United States. Microsoft, meanwhile, made temporary adjustments to some Xbox Live features, such as disable uploading of profile pictures custom or community funds.

