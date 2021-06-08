Steal hearts Galilea Montijo blouse and leather pants

Galilea Montijo steals hearts with romantic leather outfit | Instagram

It is one of the most audacious when it comes to betting on a strong trend look, the presenter, Galilea Montijo, left more than one speechless by showing an outfit of a blouse with hearts and leather pants.

Galilea MontijoShe stole everyone’s breath by showing herself with two garments which she combined with great originality and made her the new “queen of hearts.”

For this Monday, the “tapathy“It was shown in a snapshot in which love prints in every space of her blouse, with a print of hearts, a colorful Mexican design and lots of color.

The garment with a high neck and long sleeves with volume on the shoulders that matched a leather pants which started from the waist, which contributed to mark this area mainly.

“Gali“She combined the garments with uncovered sneakers which have a spectacular shine that gave prominence to her entire outfit.

The “Today’s host” always manages to stand out among her fellow broadcasting partners and this time she was no exception when she was shown in the photograph taken in a forum space.

Something that has become part of his habits is sharing a first view of the look that he will wear in each of the transmissions with his loyal followers on Instagram where he already has 9 million followers.

The “ambassador of Latingal”, most of the times she is the target of flattery and praise so this time it would not be the exception.

Stunning !, Beautiful, Divine, Super precious my galiiiiiii, were some of the comments that could be seen in the publication which added 40,887 likes.

The Mexican television host and actress of remembered melodramas like “The price of your love”, “The Hidden Truth”, “The Biggest Prize”, etc., opted for a beauty look with loose hair and water waves.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who has established herself with a long career in the show, takes the applause once again and even surpasses one of the past looks of her colleague, Andrea Legarreta.

It was in one of his past appearances that one of the main talents of the morning together with “La Montijo” wore an elegant outfit with which he appeared in one of the programs of the morning program.

And today in Hoy #ootd this spectacular blouse is another design of my beloved @raquelorozcog, commented the television presenter.

The great friend of Montijo Torres, modeled on that occasion a red blouse with black shorts, the emblematic colors of the traditional card game. His choice was so praised that Legarreta became the target of praise and praise from his followers, adding more than 45,000 likes and endless comments.

Only you can show off that beauty, “Beautiful” and “Spectacular” were some of the comments they dedicated to her.

Erick Rubín’s wife combined the garments with golden sneakers, which gave more definition to her legs.

Undoubtedly, the two figures on the small screen manage to capture the attention in each of their collaborations in the morning show of the San Ángel production house.

For her part, Martha Galilea, who has also served as a model and stood out as “the Tv girl” which contributed to her rise to fame, shows that at 48 years old, she still has a figure worthy of envy.

The endearing host of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv”, “Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire” among many others, in addition to television series, such as “Marry me, my love” is one step away from reaching half a century of life. what she celebrated in a big way and surrounded by the affection of her colleagues and collaborators of the broadcast.