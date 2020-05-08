Staying at home is still the best way to avoid Covid-19 infections, advises an epidemiologist

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. 8

Every day the epidemiologist Sonia López Álvarez consults the publications of the World Health Organization, the New England Journal of Medicine and other medical journals. He also listens to the conference of the undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of the Health, Hugo López-Gatell, and consults national and international mass media to be informed, both professionally and socially, about the Covid-19 disease.

López Álvarez has been a medical director at a telemedicine company since last year, that is, before the world health crisis, her work was already related to taking care of the health of others at a distance. Although it cannot be called a diagnosis, due to legal aspects, the medical consultancies given by the doctors who work there, the epidemiologist said in an interview, solve around 80 percent of the queries that are made to them.

He believes that, in general, Mexican society has acted up to the circumstances. However, he is also aware that there have been isolated cases of people who have been irresponsible. It surprises him that many people believe that the disease is an invention, despite the numbers of infected and deceased, that so many countries agree, when they fail to do it even for soccer.

Use of gloves

He admits that some of his colleagues have spread contradictory information and that among the poor prevention measures, the one that worries him the most is the use of gloves, because when they touch everything they can be a focus of infection.

He added that measures such as the use of a mouth mask and constant hand washing, as well as protection for the most vulnerable population and symptoms, have been applied thanks to the experience of other countries. As it is a new disease, it is normal that there are questions that still do not have an answer.

In today’s daily life, López Álvarez believes that if healthy distance is respected, it is not necessary to change clothes after going to the supermarket. He stresses that it is important to wash your hands after having been abroad, either by using an ATM or making a transaction.

When ordering services at home, he recommends using a face mask before contacting the delivery person. Although it is not known how the virus reacts in all situations, the epidemiologist maintained that the majority of cases are still of people who were infected by other people.

In cohabiting with someone who begins to show symptoms, the ideal is to isolate the person, and if you need to move around the house you should use a mask without filters. In addition, cleaning with water, soap and chlorine of the areas with which the patient comes into contact must be maintained; no need to wash dishes, just use water, hot if possible, and soap to clean them.

Consider that the best way to avoid infections is confinement. In places, such as Mexico City, the most vulnerable population can even order at home from the pantry to laboratory tests.

.