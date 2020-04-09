Isolation in homes due to precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, has caused a notable increase in the consumption of streams and consolidated Netflix as the queen of the category.

According to a study by the aggregator and search engine, Reelgood, the display of streams had an increase of 101% compared to the first week of March, before quarantine. The big winner of this increase was Netflixbecause the 42% of the streaming time was on this platform, followed by Amazon Prime Video with the 22.1% Y Hulu in third place with 17.2%.

Surprisingly, Disney + only got the 4.8% of the total streaming time. However, it seems that in the coming months it will be done with more minutes, because according to the same study, children’s content is one of the most popular today and has had a growth in 70% During the past week, something that the Mickey Mouse house may take advantage of in the future.

