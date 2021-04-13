“Stay in Paris?”: Neymar left no clues about his future

The Brazilian news Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain he was again extremely happy after leaving Bayern Munich on the road in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. He even took the MVP award in the second leg.

However, the questions about his future do not stop even on magical nights. The press put him out of the French capital again and he was questioned about that possibility ”: Stay in Paris? PSG is a great team, now we are in the semifinals and we dream big ”, he responded to RMC Sports.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was blunt when they asked him the question in the mixed zone: “Both Kylian (Mbappé) and Neymar have no excuse to leave.” And he qualified with “they will be at PSG for a long time.”

He is still dribbling through the Parc des Princes … 😎 @ neymarjr. # LaCasadelF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/XLFpyG7dec – Football in Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) April 13, 2021

Neymar is happy to eliminate Bayern

“I’m very happy. We face Bayern as a great team. The objectives are respected, we return to the semifinals, we hope to have a good semifinal ”, declared the Brazilian ’10’, who has six goals and three assists this season in the Champions League.

He also showed self-criticism about his failures against Bayern in the second leg.

“It is true that we continue talking during the game to organize ourselves. Di María has been seen to have changed today. My lack of success? All those wasted opportunities … I was a bit surprised, but the important thing is that we are classified ”, Ney closed.