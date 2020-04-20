Time is running out and sanitary measures are becoming stricter every day, all with the intention of recovering from the worldwide emergency and ending quarantine as soon as possible. The best recommendation is to stay home to avoid exposure and contagion, however, this situation can break the spirits of many people after a long period of confinement, for this reason, at LEVEL UP we have given you some options to kill the boredom and make this confinement a little more enjoyable. Surely you will find some option that you like in this section, this week we start with INSIDE, a gloomy escape from the creators of Limbo, in addition to talking about Team Fortress 2 and its unique characters, we continue with the often misunderstood Undertale and we close with the world Utopian of Bioshock.

Now I have to tell you about a game I bought simply because I found it while browsing the game shelf of a record store. Back then there was a lot of talk about Vanquish, a third-person shooter game developed by Platinum Games and directed by Shinji Mikami, remembered for his work on Resident Evil, in addition to the underrated MadWorld and God Hand. The price marked was 300 pesos and although I already had several titles from the studio in my collection, I did not know if I had made a good decision when buying it, especially since I do not consider myself a fan of the shooter genre.

“Vanquish’s story is full of cliches but works very well with the exaggerated nature of the game”

By starting this adventure they introduce us to a future in which conflicts for global domination prevail. The United States launches the SC-01 Providence cylindrical colony into space, its function would be to collect energy in large quantities and transmit it to Earth as an energy resource for that nation. Soon, a terrorist group that has just overthrown the Russian government takes control of Providence and wipes San Francisco off the map. The next target for this rebel group led by Victor Zaitsev will be New York if the United States does not relinquish power and accept its defeat.

In response, Elizabeth Winters, President of the United States, decides to send a group of Marines into space to regain control of Providence. In order to ensure success on an infiltration mission, President Winters has requested the services of mercenary Sam Gideon from the DARPA agency, the association responsible for producing new defense technologies. Achieving the objective of this mission is not easy, but Sam will have the help of a unique experimental suit to emerge victorious. This robotic exoskeleton will protect Sam and give him other qualities such as the ability to copy any weapon that finds his way, and the possibility of reaching extreme speeds thanks to the propellers that he has in his legs. The first objective will be to find the scientist Francois Candide, who is a fundamental part of the Providence operation and who has been kidnapped by Zaitsev, leader of the terrorist group and our main enemy.

As you will notice, Vanquish is full of clichés and does not have the most complex history, but honestly it does not need it, since I saw the first cinematic my dilemma about my purchase was solved, it was worth it. It was before a classic Japanese game full of exaggeration and situations that make the protagonist look like the coolest and badass character ever created. As bad as it may sound, the concept works very well despite the fact that Sam is something like a copy of Solid Snake with the roughest voice and half of his charisma. In the end, the design of the main character does not have as much weight, the most important thing is that the action never stops and we can feel the power through the control, just as Platinum Games has accustomed us. And yes, just that is what we find in this game.

In 2010, the year Vanquish was released, comparisons to Gears of War were inevitable. These comments were motivated by the style of the camera but the truth, there are many differences between the two games, the most notorious is the frenetic action and the speed of the character. In Vanquish, you will have to hide in barricades at times, but most of the time you will be shooting non-stop, attacking your enemies with body shots and most importantly, using the thrusters to quickly get from one side to the other. In addition, you can activate a bullet time system that will give us the ability to see everything in slow motion while we escape from the projectiles amid explosions and a rain of particles of all kinds. This effect is a beauty and one of the best I have seen in its application, since we can launch grenades to destroy them in the air, dodge attacks and have an advantage when shooting, among other options.

“Sam will show off his skills to the fullest and become the coolest guy in the galaxy.”

In addition to the characteristics of the super suit we will find different weapons that will join our arsenal. The system will only support three of them but we can change them for others on the way and also improve them. As you advance you will realize that the levels are linear and you will have to get from point A to B without deviations, we are facing a solo adventure that is not complicated and gives us about 6 hours of space madness. The cherry on the cake are the bosses, for example, the tank that will later become a giant robot capable of launching missiles all over the screen or the limb orb that transforms into a fearsome being built from debris. In some cases there will be interactive scenes where Sam will show off his skills to the fullest and become the coolest guy in the galaxy.

As it is a shooting game it is natural to expect a multiplayer mode included in the package, however it is difficult to think of a split screen or online version that can take advantage of the unique features of Sam’s suit. Lack of this mode does not affect the experience but may alienate fans from competitive play.

Vanquish is not perfect, although it includes several twists and turns the story is not memorable nor will it make you change the way you see life, but it is all compensated by the unbridled pace of battle that offers uncomplicated fun. An experience that reaches the point of ridicule but that you will enjoy from start to finish. If you are interested, you can find this Platinun Games gem on PC via Steam and in a package that includes Bayonetta or separately, available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In Vanquish the action never stops

