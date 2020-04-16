Video games are, fortunately, vast entertainment that keeps us busy in these difficult times. It is important that you stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). So the members of LEVEL UP prepare some game recommendations for these days.

We have talked about excellent titles like Team Fortress 2, INSIDE, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and The King of Fighters XIII. My recommendation for today is another RPG, but it is a special and different one. I mean Undertale.

Don’t be fooled by the appearance of the Toby Fox title. You can either hate or love her, but I suggest you give her a chance before saying it’s not for you. The legacy and importance of the title is undeniable for the industry, especially indie. Undertale became an overnight phenomenon and there are very good reasons for it.

Fox developed the RPG independently and almost solo. He designed the mechanics, created the characters, did the programming, composed the music, and took care of most of the artistic resources necessary to give Undertale its signature aesthetic.

To all this we must add the lore and the narrative of the game, where humor is one of the main and most attractive components. The game constantly breaks the fourth wall and, despite its limitations, the result is hilarious and satisfying.

The creative picked up elements from various games and franchises with the main idea of ​​making a unique game that constantly surpassed the expected schemes of a genre title. You know that since you see the home screen for the first time.

The RPG took EarthBound (Mother), a Shigesato Itoi and Nintendo franchise as its main inspiration, but its influences from the Mario & Luigi saga, from bullet hell games like Touhou Project and various JRPGs like Shin Megami Tensei are also evident.

Undertale is anything but a conventional RPG. Of course, the game has genre-specific mechanics, but it mixes them with arcade elements that give it an unexpected freshness. The genius of the game lies largely in its eccentricity and the risks it takes at all levels.

A simple but effective humor

The world, the characters and the music of the RPG will be engraved in your memory since, for some reason, everything together makes a great impression. Partly because of this, Undertale went from being an independent, niche game to being a reference in pop culture.

In a short time their peculiar characters were transformed into memes and artists from around the world became fan arts. His music was adapted into countless covers and the game in general had thousands of tributes.

The RPG offers an unconventional and dynamic battle system, where you will even have the option to negotiate and not annihilate your enemies. In addition, it offers an excellent narrative with emotional moments, comics and with all the nuances you can imagine. Despite being short, it will give you some replayability, since it has different endings that you can obtain according to the decisions you make.

Playing Undertale is embarking on an adventure that surprises you at every step in unexpected and very clever ways. If you plan to give it a try, keep in mind that it is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can get it in exchange for $ 14.99 USD on consoles and for only $ 109.99 MXN on Steam.

A fun and emotional story that you will not forget

