At LEVEL UP we want this period of isolation not to be so heavy for you. So we prepared several articles with game recommendations from various staff members. We’ve told you about titles of all kinds, like the fun Stardew Valley and Castle Crashers, as well as great experiences like Vanquish, BioShock and Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders.

My recommendation for today is Tetris, that classic that will never go out of style. Behind its seemingly simple concept, there is an addictive formula that will keep your mind active and busy.

Although its birth was not directly linked to the entertainment industry, Tetris is considered by many to be one of the best video games ever created. The title will hook you regardless of whether you play its classic version for NES and Game Boy or its latest installments like Tetris Effect and Tetris 99.

The act of arranging the tetrominos and cleaning the screen can be a mechanical task at first, but you will realize that it is a more than satisfactory action and soon you will find yourself trying to get the highest score possible while beating the progressive speed of the game.

The greatness of Tetris is not limited only to its game proposal, as various scientific studies have spoken about the effects it has on our brain and its therapeutic benefits have even been confirmed.

So Tetris is a very good alternative not only if you want to have a good time, it is also ideal if you have some complications to deal with quarantine. The title is a great way to distract yourself, to disconnect for a while, to lessen those cravings to go out and lower your stress levels.

Tetris is such a versatile game that it has something for you regardless of your tastes as a player. It can be an experience to enjoy alone, but without problems it becomes one of the competitive games par excellence.

If you’re already a fan of Tetris, then I recommend that you do a little more research into its history linked to the Dorodnitsin Computing Center of the Soviet Academy of Sciences, where the title creator Alekséi Pázhitnov and his colleagues brought the game to the top.

Equally interesting is learning about the so-called Tetris effect, a phenomenon that occurs when we dedicate much of our time to an activity to the degree that it begins to influence our dreams, mental images and thoughts.

A classic that will always be in force

