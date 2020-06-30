Staying home is still very important to avoid Covid-19 infections. Breathe, we leave you some techniques for emotional regulation.

It has been many days since the call to ‘Stay at home’ began in Mexico due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, but it is the best way to stay healthy and safe. If you feel that there are days when stress and anxiety take over you, we tell you about some techniques for emotional regulation.

Do not be alarmed, it is normal that throughout the day you have episodes of anxiety, stress or nervousness.

“Emotions are the product of the personal and collective meaning that we give to the events and conditions of our lives,” says UNAM academic Juan José Saldaña Castillo, coordinator of Professional Studies at CIII.

Stay at Home: Techniques for Emotional Regulation

– Diaphragmatic breathing technique

This breathing, which comes from the diaphragm, the dominant breathing muscle can cause a feeling of relaxation. To do it try the following exercise:

Sit in a chair with your feet firmly on the floor and place the palm of your right hand on your abdomen. Imagine a mountain and the bottom of a ball. Count six times for the ball to go up to the top of the mountain. While doing this exercise, inhale deeply through the nose and let the abdomen fill with air; then exhale through the nose.

Photo: .

– Think of positive affirmations

The news about the pandemic can generate negative emotions and could alter our ability to understand the context in which we live, as well as the possibility of accepting changes and making adjustments in our daily lives.

The next time you find yourself in a spiral of negative and unpleasant thoughts, write them down and write your POSITIVE counterpart.

DO NOT think this situation is boring and stressful. BETTER thinks that staying home is a temporary measure, which is preferable a few more days at home than putting your health and that of others at risk. DO NOT stay connected to any electronic device all day. BETTER read a book or magazine, you can also have fun with board games. DO NOT think about everything you would do away from home. BEST use the time and do what you always wanted to be in it.

Photo: .

Do not forget that in this period of ‘new normality’ and while the traffic light is red, it is better to stay at home, since social distancing is the best measure to break the chain of contagion.

Stay at home. If you take care of yourself we all take care of ourselves.

Source: Unamglobal.unam.mx and Coordination of Clinical Psychology of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, of the Faculty of Medicine of UNAM.

