To follow in a pleasant way the recommendation to stay at home as a measure to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), at LEVEL UP we have set ourselves the task of remembering all kinds of excellent deliveries. In recent days, the Editorial Staff’s list of suggestions has taken us through a journey through dark places in INSIDE, to revive the feeling of street challenges in the arcades with The King of Fighters XIII and even to reevaluate the misunderstood but prophetic Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

This time, I want to remember Team Fortress 2 with melancholy, as Rick May’s unfortunate death due to complications from COVID-19 was recently reported. May played Soldier in Team Fortress 2, one of the iconic first-person shooter classes. In addition to her participation in the Valve title, May characterized Peppy Hare and Andross in Star Fox 64, Dr. M in Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, among other roles. For reasons like this, it is worth remembering that you stay at home not only for your well-being, but for that of those around you.

When I remember Team Fortress 2, the first thing that comes to mind is its great stars – followed by, perhaps, 2/7 Fort 24/7 servers. They are exactly 9 and, since their debut, Valve has not tainted the balance of classes with the introduction of new characters; instead, it has been in charge of introducing new weapons, but this is a story for another occasion. The point I want to get to is that Team Fortress 2 classes are well-developed and posed characters, showing character and personality, both on and off the field. It is possible to confirm the above with their dialogues, especially with the way they make fun of: each expression spills part of the personality of its issuer.

Additionally, the pieces of weapons also tell us a story, because as a result of the game’s design doctrine, it is how their tools are also part of the essence that builds them as characters. For example, it is impossible to forget the game’s first introductory video to classes, where Heavy is portrayed as a gigantic muscle mass who adores his weapon for its ability to bathe men who behave like crying babies in seconds.

Along the same lines, the introductory videos of each class are highly effective in establishing personality and behavior, since in a matter of minutes each one comes to life to become a fully developed character, whose occurrences and follies provide context to the delivery; that is, the narrative contraption that explains the existence and motivations of the characters to participate in a conflict, in this case, each of the games in Team Fortress 2. This elusive concept of context is the holy grail that every title strives to get; The only thing Team Fortress 2 needed was a simple story of 2 brothers fighting over a piece of land and 9 eccentric and lunatic mercenaries eliminating themselves over and over again without any truce. Of course, the above was expanded over the years in the form of comics, in-game events, and cinematic videos.

“At all times, Rick May’s work — along with the rest of the talent that brings mercenaries to life — is truly commendable.”

By the way, due to the Rick May news I visited again one of these blissful cinematics: “Expiration Date”. This movie celebrated the release of the Love and War update, and in it Doctor and Engineer communicate important news to the squad; Immediately after, for 3 days, Soldier did nothing but teleport bread. It is a video that follows the rules and mechanics of one of the game modes (CTF), but modified in such a way that the characters live within that fictional world as if they were real beings. At all times, Rick May’s work – along with the rest of the talent that brings mercenaries to life – is truly commendable. Undoubtedly, the contribution of the characters along with their actors to support the context of the game is greatly underestimated.

For all these reasons, I invite you to remember Team Fortress 2. The game is free on Steam and continues to offer great moments of fun. It is one of the jewels of online gaming that still gives us unlimited eccentricity, as indicated and demonstrated by the dozens of players who still gather in an endless row of conga while ignoring the objectives. The goal of Team Fortress 2 is only one: to have fun.

Conga!

