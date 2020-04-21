At LEVEL UP we want you to stay at home, but in doing so you have fun with some of the best experiences that gaming has to offer. For example, a few days ago Fernando Salinas invited you to try Vanquish to test your skills, while Mardokeo Galván suggested INSIDE, a dark and devastating indie. For their part, Victor Rosas and Quake gave us a trip back in time with classics like BioShock and Team Fortress 2, respectively. Last but not least, we have Daniel Laguna, who asks you to take a look at Undertale once and for all.

So far we have covered a wide variety of genres and we have recommendations that will absorb you for hours and hours. I consider that for a situation like the current one they are ideal since they distract you for a huge time and even cause you to even forget the passage of time. This is why I have decided to follow this line and invite you to try Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley is one of those independent games whose existence can be considered a miracle, but which are really nothing more than the result of effort, dedication and love for video games. I say this since it is a video game responsibility of a single man: Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, an American boy who developed it in a complicated period of his life, in which he had little money, contact with friends was minimal and he had working days of more than 10 hours.

Although the story of ConcernedApe is interesting, the focus of the text is not that, but its work – just like if you want to know it you can do it in Blood, Sweat & Pixels – but then, why did you mention it? Because it turns out that Stardew Valley is an example of how well things can be done when you’re willing to listen to community feedback.

You see, ConcernedApe started Stardew Valley inspired by franchises like Harvest Moon, Animal Crossing, and Terraria. Originally he just wanted to make a game that will help him polish his programming skills to get a job. That did not happen and Stardew Valley became the obsession of the young developer, who was willing to make a game that was more than a spiritual successor; one that was as big as the titles that inspired it. To achieve this, he looked for communities on the Internet that would give him feedback and based on that he polished the experience.

The quiet life

Was this enough for ConcernedApe to fulfill its mission? It is an answer that will depend on person to person, but if you ask me, I will say yes. Although it is clear that it is inspired by Harvest Moon and that will be the reason why it will attract many, Stardew Valley goes an extra step to be more than just a clone.

My point is that Stardew Valley is a farm experience with its own mechanics, in which you will have to make clever strategies that allow you to have a farm that flourishes; I left you money and be a source of pride to the community. While the above is what will take you the longest in Stardew Valley, you will have plenty of other things to worry about. On the one hand, there are quiet activities such as fishing or living with all the people who live near your farm.

In case that sounds like too much tranquility, I tell you that there are also some mines that you can explore. It is an area full of dangers, but with rare materials that will help you make your daily tasks much easier, so risking your life exploring them never ceases to be tempting. Keep in mind that in these little odysseys you will be equipped with a sword that will help you defeat the terrifying creatures you encounter.

I know that games like Stardew Valley sound boring to many. If you are one of them, I blame you, after all life on the farm usually has little action and that is what a lot of people are looking for in gaming. Now, if you read this far it was for something, so I invite you to give Stardew Valley a chance, you will see that developing your farm little by little is really satisfactory and, if it turns out that you want something with more intensity, you always have the opportunity to take a tour of the mines.

Stardew Valley can be enjoyed on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita and mobile devices with iOS and Android. Keep in mind that it is sold in exchange for $ 149.99 MXN or $ 7.99 USD.

