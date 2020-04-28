We continue in the days of confinement and the situation is still far from ideal. However, this also gives us the opportunity to talk about games and recommend some that we think will make you have a good time these days. Last week, members of the LEVEL UP editorial team already invited you to relive gems like Okami, Tetris, and Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders. Also, we suggest you try interesting indies like Castle Crashers, Stardew Valley or Horizon Chase Turbo.

Now, on the occasion of the recent release of Trials of Mana, I decided that there was no better time to take a look back and remember one of my favorite games. I am talking about Secret of Mana, a JRPG that managed to stand out in the golden age of the genre. The above thanks to his huge heart that allowed the Seiken Densetsu series to have an identity.

At first glance, Secret of Mana seems to be an RPG with a zenith camera from the pile. In it you have your traditional swordsman who leaves his life behind after discovering that he is the only one who can save the world. It is a story that you have surely heard until you get tired, but on this trip you will find little details that make it special.

If we talk about the game system, the reality is that Secret of Mana is not a big deal either. In fact, with the evolution that gaming has had, it is possible that for many it could be considered archaic. In it you will simply travel the world; you will fight enemies with basic blows or magic; You will solve little challenging puzzles and navigate dungeons. As I said, nothing that goes beyond the norm of what the genre has already offered us.

But if its history is hackneyed and its game system so basic, why is Secret of Mana a classic? Because it is a lovely game. You see, the adventure directed by Koichi Ishii makes you feel immersed in a magical world that manages to capture the beauty of Hiroo Isono’s illustrations. That, not to mention the jaw-dropping soundtrack with jaw-dropping compositions that squeezed out of the SNES hardware for atmospheric and multi-layered sounds. To this we have to add that its enigmatic world that is full of charismatic characters; Unique enemies and lugues that you will want to explore to the last corner.

“Why is Secret of Mana a classic? Because it is a delightful game.”

What I mean is that in several ways Secret of Mana is an imperfect game. That said, if it is considered one of the jewels of the golden age of the JRPG, it is for something and it is thanks to its strong identity that you will discover little by little. The Squaresoft team managed to create an adventure that turned out to be much more than the sum of all its parts and therefore well deserved has its place in the history of the genre.

For many years, Square Enix made me think I had a completely forgotten Secret of Mana – well, it actually seemed like I preferred to forget that all Seiken Densetsu existed – but luckily things have changed. Now it is possible to play some version of Secret of Mana on 3 of the 4 current platforms and it is even available on the SNES Classic Edition and on mobile phones, so you don’t need to get a Super Nintendo to enjoy this gem.

Hiroo Isono’s art takes your breath away

Now, is it better to play the original version of Secret of Mana or go with its remake? The answer is not as clear as many would like. Personally, I prefer the original version, whether you play it on Super Nintendo; in a SNES Classic; on your cell phone or on the Switch Collection of Mana. I say this since it seems to me that it has a special aura that the remake cannot capture due to its soulless visual style. That said, the reality is that Secret of Mana (2018) for PlayStation 4 and PC is a decent option to play it thanks to the fact that, in many ways, it is faithful to the original and has a lot of quality of life improvements that are appreciated. Bottom line: be it the original or the remake, Secret of Mana is a good game.

If you are interested in buying Secret of Mana, you should know that you can get its remake for PlayStation 4 on Amazon Mexico, while the PC version is available on Steam. For its part, if you are interested in playing the original version, but you don’t have a Super Nintendo, you can buy the Collection of Mana for Nintendo Switch. You can also find the mobile port on iOS and Android.

