We are still in quarantine but fortunately there is much to play for. We hope that the recommendations of the LEVEL UP staff have served you to spend a pleasant moment indoors and that you continue to take precautions since it was recently announced that the preventive period as a measure to avoid contagion by coronavirus (COVID-19) has been extended. First, Pedro Cesari invited us to the farm with Stardew Valley, Mardokeo Galván revived the Beat em ‘up genre with Castle Crashers; Luis Sánchez shared one of his favorite games, Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders; Daniel Laguna told us about Tetris, the classic par excellence and, recently, Víctor Rosas opted for speed with Horizon Chase Turbo. As my recommendation, I want to tell you about Okami, a game that interested me at first because of its Japanese style but it conquered me due to its high quality content and to date, I consider this title a direct approach to digital art and a waste of creativity that does not age over time.

Before starting, it is interesting to remember the media phenomenon that Okami caused after its launch for PlayStation 2 in 2006. This title developed by Clover Studio and published by Capcom was a complete success with critics, awarding the original version of 93 in Metacritic. This recognition was overshadowed by its low sales, we are talking about 600,000 copies sold since its launch until March 2009. Its commercial failure was such that in 2010, Okami was awarded the prize for “Winning title for the game with the least commercial success” on the Guinness Records. In fact it was not the only unusual award he received from Guinness

We already have a context of the panorama that the Okami lived, now it’s time to talk about what makes this Hideki Kamiya masterpiece so special. The concept of Okami is inspired by Japanese folklore to create an original story that takes up classic stories from the country of the rising sun. It all starts when Nippon, the name of the land in which the game takes place, is invaded by the demon Orochi. This occurs during the festival held in the Kamiki village. There, Orochi chooses Nami, a young maiden with whom the hero Nagi is in love, as a sacrifice in his honor. With the intention of saving his beloved, Nagi decides to face the evil spirit alone, however, he could not bear the power of the eight-headed serpent. At the exact moment that Orochi would end his rival’s life, Shiranui appears, a white wolf that had been seen in the vicinity of Kamiki a few days before the demon invasion. After a fierce fight, Shiranui released a mysterious howl that pushed the clouds away and revealed a bright crescent moon in the sky. Nagi immediately regained her strength and sealed Orochi with the help of the Tsukuyomi sword. In the end, Shiranui ran out of strength and died in the Kamiki village due to the bloody battle.

After 100 years of these events, a mysterious character decides to enter the sanctuary where Orochi remains sealed to demonstrate that the story is false. This individual decides to break the spell and the whole place is immediately filled with evil energy. Soon, the airborne atmosphere is distorted and before the statue built in honor of Shiranui built on Kamiki is damaged, Sakuya, the spirit of the forest, blocks the attack. At that moment, Sakuya gives life to the statue and Amaterasu, goddess of the sun and reincarnation of Shiranui, who in the company of the small artist Issun will begin an adventure in search of the 13 celestial beasts. In this way, Amaterasu will gain the powers of the celestial brush and will be able to face Orochi once again, like 100 years ago.

Okami is one of those games that if you are captured from the beginning you will not be able to forget for the rest of your life. His art direction is sublime, the use of cel-shading gives the visuals an appearance similar to a watercolor painting. Thick strokes that simulate ink, colors, dilute colors and a fibrous appearance similar to the texture of papyri perfectly capture an artistic that manifests a feast of color and visual elements worthy of painting. All this together gives us postcards of incredible landscapes and images that we could easily frame in a painting.

On the other hand, the representation of typical Japanese legends intertwined with Amaterasu’s adventure gives us a slice of Japanese culture without realizing it and is seasoned with a good dose of humor. Although the voices used for the characters become annoying, the dialogues and the story in general have a good treatment and development. Making the narrative, even if linear, also interesting and keeps us interested from start to finish.

Okami’s landscapes are postcard-worthy

Something that I really enjoyed is the movement of the white wolf, as it makes you feel agile and powerful in and out of battle. In addition to weapons like swords, shields, and a collas that turns into a whip, the Heavenly Brush makes a difference and breaks the stigma of unfair comparisons to other games like The Legend of Zelda. Using the brush feels natural, each stroke comes to life and although it stops the action, seeing your life works come to life on screen is something magical. Its uses are diverse, from reviving sakura trees, creating bombs, rebuilding bridges, to creating air currents, appearing bombs from nothing and turning day into night, among many others.

Okami transmits feelings to you through the screen with colors and traditional Japanese music as we tour Nippon and destroy yokai. But not everything is action, we will use the heavenly brush to cut our rivals in two but also to solve puzzles of all kinds. As we progress through the story, we will meet new characters who will have some missions for us, some of them very iconic, for example, the legend of Princess Kaguya. The collectibles as always will give us extra hours of play to add a duration of more than 40 hours of play. If you are interested in reliving this classic on new generation consoles, you can buy it in its HD version for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC through Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Don’t forget to visit our latest recommendations from the # QuédateEnCasa initiative. You can find a complete list of articles if you enter here.

Mardokeo Galván – Castle Crashers, a wonderful exponent of an almost extinct genre

Pedro Cesari – Stardew Valley, life on the farm is the best life.

Daniel Laguna – .Tetris / i], a classic that never goes out of style.

Victor Rosas – [i]Horizon Chase Turbo, taking up the legacy of Out Run and Top Gear.

Luis Sánchez – Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders and the wonder of medieval fantasy.

.