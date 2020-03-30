Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of encouragement through his social networks since his confinement in Portugal. The Juventus player invites everyone to stay at home to help health personnel in this coronavirus crisis.

“In this difficult time for everyone, let us be grateful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and help all the toilets who are fighting to save lives«, Cristiano wrote on his official Twitter account.

In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.🙏🏽❤️🌈 #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/lVEBu5vbqW

– Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2020

Christian he is undergoing quarantine in Portugal, together with his family. At the moment, the situation of the pandemic in Portuguese lands is not as complicated as in Italy or Spain. For this reason, the striker has been seen walking with his loved ones, although respecting security measures.