After learning that in many countries there would be isolation as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19), at LEVEL UP we prepared a series of recommendations to help you decide which games could make quarantine lighter. In this list you can find several classic installments, such as Age of Empires 2 or Final Fantasy IX, which Quake and Fernando Salinas recommended, respectively, or series, such as Shin Megami Tensei, which Daniel Laguna told us about. My first recommendation was Furi, an outstanding action game. Today I’m going to talk to you about INSIDE, an indie title that will keep your thinking busy not just playing it, but crafting theories about its history.

One fine night, a mysterious stranger appeared in circular ruins engulfed by vast trees, which was once the temple of the burned and dead gods … which was the color of fire and then that of ash. As Borges refers in his old story, there the man devoted his days, afternoons and nights to the purpose of dreaming a man. In INSIDE, almost with a vigil that does not respond to schedules, you emerge in the unanimous night of a forest that lacks the desecrated circle, embodying a strange boy in a red shirt who quickly contrasts with a world stripped of color. Like the dreamer, if someone had asked this creature for his own name or any trait from his previous life, he would not have been able to answer, but he acted with a determination that was beyond his understanding.

INSIDE is the second game from Playdead, a study known for LIMBO, an exploration and adventure title thanks to which they gained recognition. The second adventure is not far from its predecessor, but can be seen as its evolution in terms of mechanics. In case you do not know any of the 2, I tell you that INSIDE is an adventure game that mixes its gameplay with the resolution of riddles in the form of platforms and their environments are a little more elaborate than those of LIMBO. The adventure is linear, it consists of going from one point to another through various 3D scenarios, although with only lateral displacement. What is striking is that at some points in the passages the player will find puzzles that he will have to solve to follow the path and to make sense of the gloomy world that increasingly seems to be more sinister.

Platonic figures

As for history, INSIDE is one of those games in which there are no words and nothing is explicitly explained: it invites you to form a theory about the events that take place in it, in the style of Journey or even Braid. However, unlike the first, INSIDE presents a less sensory and contemplative and more philosophical theme in its innermost layer, which is tacit and, although it may be discovered throughout the adventure, only the players who pay attention and dedication They will be able to decipher it.

In that sense, INSIDE is also very similar to LIMBO, which has little explicit account of what happens in the adventure, but it is precisely this that leads players to form their theories. Something interesting about INSIDE is that as you go along you grow the concern to find out more about what you see; At the beginning, you don’t understand the gadgets, the desolation, the gloomy forest or why you appear there, but through the facts, the game mechanics and the little that the gray INSIDE environments reveal, you begin to glimpse themes of free will agency and dehumanization.

What makes INSIDE an outstanding proposal is the conjunction of the game system, its mechanics and its gloomy theme, which produces a bleak experience focused on individualism, objectification and dehumanization. An example that I remember from when I played this title is a section in which previous minutes I made you run through some grasslands without caring about the presence of some chicks until it was necessary to use them to continue, which quickly changed their condition from essential to essential. In this sense, INSIDE gives you a perspective of an individualized world, makes you apply inhuman treatment, as if it somehow betrayed your nature.

The boy in the red shirt will subordinate beings to his purposes

Much of this great result is due to a great visual section that combines with the entire proposal, from large but empty environments; the design of the characters, which suggests that they are all platonic figures, up to the gameplay, which, although based on limited movements, always tries to implement new mechanics. Something that I remember most about this title is how I received with amazement a gameplay mechanic in the maturity of the adventure and that led to an interesting ending.

I took the opportunity to recommend INSIDE because I consider it a good indie title that will keep your thinking busy in adventure and theory formulation, away from isolation and pandemic crisis. It is definitely not the longest experience, but it is worth the duration. In case you want to know the destination of the dreamer at the beginning of the article, I invite you to read The circular ruins, a story by Jorge Luis Borges that is included in the book Fictions. I thought the idea of ​​recommending a reading was good because I think it would be an excellent form of alternative recreation to video games, especially since reflections of which INSIDE is concerned can be identified in the theme of the story.

And if he stopped dreaming about you …

If everything I told you about INSIDE caught your attention, then you should know that it is available on PlayStation 4 ($ 19.99 USD), Xbox One ($ 249.00 MXN), Nintendo Switch ($ 19.99 USD), PC ($ 179.99 MXN) and mobiles (Android , $ 129.00 MXN).

