Did you see this small modification inviting to trust, in the upper left corner of the screen of your smartphone?

“Saving lives has never been easier: stay home.” This message, rightly so, we have been hammering on for almost two weeks now to fight against the spread of the coronavirus and in order to flatten the curve. And there is no reason why two of the three largest mobile operators in the country (Proximus and Orange) should not hit the nail on the head.

The two mobile operators have indeed recently changed the name of the operator that appears at the top (left) of your smartphone screen.

Now, instead of Proximus and Orange, customers of both operators will see the message “Stay Home”. If this is not yet the case on your mobile, it is because the small change has probably not yet taken effect for the type of device you use (Apple, Samsung, Huawei devices, etc. . not all benefit at the same time). A small reboot of your device could bring up the mention.

When we know that the Belgian looks at the screen of his smartphone dozens of times a day (probably more during confinement!), We bet that this little wink, technically simple to set up (but rare: operators never touch their own brand!) could have an impact …