Every player knows that as the years go by and we assume more responsibilities, the time to play becomes more limited and there are few occasions when we can dedicate more than we can to our favorite games. For better or for worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity to play more and it is certainly the time to enjoy all kinds of proposals. This time, as part of our Stay at Home series, I want to tell you about Horizon Chase Turbo, a game that knew how to weave a bond with the glorious past of racing games that once amazed us in the 16-bit era.

Emerged as a mobile franchise developed by the Brazilian team of Aquiris that began its journey with Horizon Chase: World Tour, Horizon Chase Turbo, launched in 2018, knew how to appeal to nostalgia making it clear that its proposal would seek to be a tribute to the great titles from races of the 90’s like Out Run (Arcade, 1986); Lotus Turbo Challenge (Amiga, 1990); Top Gear (SNES, 1992); Cruis’n USA (Arcade, 1994) and the Rush series, yes, those who brought the Arcade experience to home consoles and offered hours and hours of fun before the trends ended up favoring simulators.

As you can expect, Horizon Chase Turbo is a love letter to that past, so in this title you will find yourself in different serials throughout the world where you will compete on more than 100 tracks. As in the titles of yesteryear, a country represents a level and each race takes you to different scenarios with a particular theme according to the urban or rural settlements, ecosystem or climate of that nation in which the races take place.

“Horizon Chase Turbo is a love letter to that past”

Betting on a cel-shading style of art and abstract elements, Horizon Chase Turbo presents the simple mechanics of the deliveries that influenced its development, that is, in basic terms, you will start in the last places and you will have to surpass the others competitors to reach the first places and open the next race. If you played any of the installments that I mentioned at the beginning, you will know that these types of games are not so much about motorsport, but about the ability to avoid obstacles, which in this case are the cars in front of you, at high speeds, so the reflexes They are essential and in a short time the challenge that it offers you will become a fun experience that will keep you in control while you decide that you want to play another race and now.

In addition to his very well-executed art style, his simple but fun mechanics, and his respect for the roots, Horizon Chase Turbo contains a detail that ultimately falls in love with those who played the 90s racing titles: the music of the composer Barry Leitch. In case you do not know, the Scottish composer was in charge of the soundtrack of the titles of the series Lotus and Top Gear and the proposal of Aquiris was so convincing that he decided to return to music each Horizon Chase Turbo race. I am not lying when I say that the musical section is great, it is even part of my daily song list, and each song stands out for its link with the past and the tribute that the Brazilian team decided to do today. Do you want to hear a good song by Barry Leitch? To my taste this is one of the best and that it appears while you play is something extremely motivating, enjoy it:

If you want to give Horizon Chase Turbo a try during these days of quarantine, you can do so by purchasing it from PlayStation Store, Xbox Market, eShop and Steam.

