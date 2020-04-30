Our list of recommendations grows every week as part of an effort to accompany you at home, while you put your grain of sand during social isolation to combat the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the LEVEL UP Editorial Staff has recalled great titles that are worth taking a look at again or doing it for the first time. Mardokeo Galván told us about Journey; Pedro Cesari brought back Secret of Mana; Fernando Salinas recalled the Okami tragedy; Víctor Rosas infected us with nostalgia with Horizon Chase Turbo and Daniel Laguna returned to the immortal classic, Tetris.

This week I will tackle the jewel that leads the resurgence of the CRPG (Computer Role Playing Game) genre; Developed by Larian Studios, it spoke about Divnity Original Sin 2. This installment premiered in September 2017 and in an instant it unleashed a great sensation worldwide; Both fans of the genre and critics, praised the game in every department: history, characters, music and mechanics. Whoever played it agreed: Divinity Original Sin 2 is one of the great exponents of the CRPG genre.

For the uninitiated, Divinity Original Sin 2 rose to fame thanks to its non-linear design nature. In other words, the game tries to break with the vocabulary that we have learned as players over the years; For decades, video games have taught us that, for example, a door can be crossed in 1 way: through the threshold. The genius of Divinity Orginal Sin 2, in this case, is that it breaks the mold by allowing us to get to the other side in different ways. Maybe we did it from above, from the sides, from below, or we teleported.

In practical terms, Divinity Original Sin 2 is a game with few barriers. Of course, the story is structured in such a way that, to get to the end, you first have to go through the introduction area, the next chapter and so on until you reach the final part. However, within each of these segments we have the freedom to choose the order or the steps to follow to progress.

For example, in the first zone of the game we find Fortress Joy. Within this stage, the main objective is to escape. The first method is, of course, the direct path of greatest resistance, pure and hard blows. However, there are other avenues, such as exploiting the special abilities of each game race, for example, elves can gather information by consuming human meat, which is an escape mode.

In the same way, one of the tools that you learn to use early is the teleportation spell. This tool gives you the feeling of completely getting away with it. For example, to escape the fortress you can use teleportation and thus send one of your characters to an upper floor to activate a switch that reveals a hidden staircase.

“The interesting and great thing about the game is that it is a completely valid method of solving a problem”

However, the above is just a small sample of the different ways to exploit the tool. For example, I have used it within my progress to teleport powerful enemies to isolated locations where they are totally defenseless, with no chance that they can defend themselves. Although it is totally cheap, the interesting and great thing about the game is that it is a completely valid method of solving a problem. That is, to get to the other side of the door without crossing the threshold; flexible game design.

And so, I could be talking to you for hours about the incredible and even silly ways to break the system of Divinity Original Sin 2, which are not limited to teleportation because we are talking about a game with many flexible pieces that you can manipulate as you wish, such as the system of elements and the depth of character creation, elements that drove critics and fans of the genre crazy. For this reason, I invite you to take a look or, at least, take this game into account on your radar. Divinity Original Sin 2 is available on PC, but was also released on consoles, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and recently, Nintendo Switch.

Stacking dozens of explosive barrels is one option among many

If you liked Divinity Original Sin 2 we invite you to check out our latest recommendations of the # StayOnHouse initiative below. You can find a more extensive list if you check this page.

Mardokeo Galván – Journey, in search of transcendence.

Pedro Cesari – Secret of Mana, a sweet journey in search of identity.

Daniel Laguna – Tetris, a classic that never goes out of style.

Víctor Rosas – Horizon Chase Turbo, taking up the legacy of Out Run and Top Gear.

Fernando Salinas – Okami, Hideki Kamiya’s masterpiece.

