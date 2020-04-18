Precautionary measures for the COVID-19 pandemic continue and in the case of our country, Mexico, the extension of the quarantine period has only recently been confirmed, which means that we will have, as far as possible, to continue at home to avoid the spread of the virus. Despite the complexity of the situation, we cannot deny that it is a unique opportunity to spend more time on video games, and the LEVEL UP team is aware of this. So this time I allow myself to write about BioShock

The idea of ​​the end of the world is always present in different societies, perhaps as a wish that some keep secret and others openly express. After all, social life also implies conflict and history accounts for the inequalities created and formed by different social projects, hence there are sectors for which the end of everything is a kind of liberation, even if it means the collapse itself. Different media have addressed the fall of humanity, either as a whole or in specific spaces, and video games have not been oblivious to showing social collapse in critical situations, perhaps that is why a game as emblematic as BioShock is coming up at this time and it becomes my recommendation of the week.

Launched in 2007 for Xbox 360 and conceived by the mint and talent of a team led by Ken Levine with a few members, himself included, who had participated in the cult cult title for PC System Shock, BioShock emerged from the depth of the sea as one of the proposals not belonging to the first-party that marked the arrival of the new generation. Microsoft’s console had been advanced years before, but it is a fact that in 2007 many players were still caught up in the charm of PlayStation 2 and the first Xbox and still did not see any real appeal to make the leap to new systems.

If I remember correctly, BioShock’s publicity appealed to what Shadow of the Colossus once had, with those sensationalized announcements indicating the discovery of the remains of a colossus. In this case, a diver was shown who had discovered something at the bottom of the sea, vestiges of something enormous that existed or existed outside the law and social organization of the surface. That simple image, its color palette, and what appeared to be ruins from another kind of world were enough to capture the players’ attention.

It was then that, as a result of an airplane accident, our sight was prostrated before a lighthouse in the middle of the sea, which took us to an unknown place where it was clear that there were no gods, no kings, only man. After that descent, we met Rapture, a city overflowing on the outside but rotting on the inside, which had been created as a third way in the post-war period and the start of the Cold War. This commitment to utopia found its genesis in Andrew Ryan, a tycoon who represents Ayn Rand’s objectivism and his idea that the human moral objective is to find his own happiness and ensure self-interest so there is no need for dominant figures .

Brutal from the beginning to the end, BioShock presents himself to us as utopia turned into a nightmare and what better way to give it prominence than through the first person, distancing himself only from what is necessary from the FPS who were nowhere near rising to the Close-ups. The 2K Boston game, later Irrational Games, asked us to reconstruct the history of Rapture, from its origin, its brief development, the discovery of ADAM and the reason why this genetically proactive material became the addiction that broke everything and left time stopped on New Years Eve 1959.

BioShock knew how to integrate elements of FPS, exploration, even role-playing, to offer one of the most ambitious and best achieved proposals of the, at that time, new generation. The passage through Rapture and the experimentation of its decline, its fall and its pain was immediately reflected in the minds of those who played it at the time and who did well to spread this discovery at the bottom of the sea among their friends and relatives.

Fortunately, and despite the fact that Irrational Games ended up collapsing just like Rapture, BioShock is still valid and it is a title that you can access from PlayStation Store, Xbox Market, distribution platforms on PC and it is even still easy to get copies of Xbox 360 and PS3 . Likewise, there is the option to live this adventure in BioShock: The Collection for PS4 and Xbox One, a delivery that is also preparing to arrive on Nintendo Switch.

Without a doubt, BioShock is one of those titles that lend themselves to enjoy these days that there is more time to dedicate to video games. Finally, I leave you with one of Andrew Ryan’s welcome messages and I wish you an interesting descent to Rapture:

”I am Andrew Ryan and I have a question to ask you, does a man not have the right to sweat from his own forehead? No, says the man from Washington, he belongs to the poor. No, says the Vatican man, it belongs to God. NO! says the man from Moscow, belongs to everyone. I rejected those answers. Instead, I chose something different. I chose the impossible. I chose … Rapture “

