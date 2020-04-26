“I say, I’m staying!” Despite some rumors, particularly concerning an interest from Roma, Florian Thauvin assured Saturday in a live Instagram that he would stay at OM next season. “I fought to come back and you think I’m going to leave like that?” Said the striker to the humorist Malik Bentalha. I’m fine as I am. I’m staying in Marseille. I’m telling you: I’m staying! So the debate is closed. “

The debate is closed … for now. But could be complicated to manage for OM in the coming months. Handicapped by a big ankle injury that required surgery this season, the French international was just back on the field when Ligue 1 stopped due to coronavirus. The winger will reach the end of the contract in June 2021 and his statements could strengthen the hypothesis of a free departure in a little over a year.

Newcastle’s trauma

The will of Florian Thauvin could perhaps evolve in the event of an attractive offer – sporting and financial – from a European cador. But the 27-year-old truly and sincerely sets out to stay at least one more season. He will not leave to leave, somewhat traumatized by his departure against his will for Newcastle in 2015 – when Vincent Labrune’s OM needed funds and forced him to leave Marseille – which he quickly regretted.

He likes working with Villas-Boas

Especially since the current crisis and the impact it could have on European clubs do not go in the direction of an eventful transfer window. But Thauvin warns: he will not leave Marseille just to make money for his club, even if OM, in the crosshairs of financial fair play, need to sell some “bankable” players.

The French winger is in no rush to leave. He likes Marseille and the region. His family, which has grown recently, too. He is thrilled to stay at least an additional year, especially if the Champions League is second for the club. And especially with André Villas-Boas, a coach he appreciates, as he pointed out in his live Instagram. If the Portuguese stays, he will want to keep Thauvin, whom he has not been able to use as he likes this season.

His injury has very much upset the French world champion, who can not imagine leaving Marseille and his supporters for an almost white season. And he knows that OM can allow him to express all his talent, in an environment that he masters, which could facilitate a return to the France team for the Euro to be held in the summer of 2021.

Sign free in 2021 to have a choice?

Thauvin also puts the ball in the OM camp because he offers himself the possibility of starting free in June 2021. The former Bastiais would then be in a strong position to find an attractive club, to offer a good negotiation even a significant signing bonus, which is not negligible for a player who will then be 28 years old.

Can OM let their best player go free? Can Thauvin leave his club without earning a penny to the club’s finances? It’s a real possibility. The Olympian club is currently managing other priorities linked to the crisis, and is giving itself a little time to come back to the load, while waiting to also see the evolution of the transfer market and the financial health of football in general . But OM goes a long way.

Tense relationship with Eyraud

Certain recent episodes have not necessarily been much appreciated by Florian Thauvin. The player has often criticized Jacques-Henri Eyraud for repeating that he is his “best player” … without giving him the biggest salary in the club. The world champion has a tooth against his president, this is the reality of negotiations.

The player’s entourage also believes that the case was poorly managed by the leaders. They were waiting for a sign from OM, why not during this period of injury during which Thauvin might have been less greedy. No negotiations have been started, in any case, between OM and the player for a possible extension. The OM, which must reduce its payroll, does not have the means, for the moment (Thauvin starts at around 420,000 euros gross per month). The Thauvin case will therefore be the hot file for next season for Marseille leaders.