Confinement due to the coronavirus has brought about a change in the routine of people, those who used to visit the daily gym or go out for physical activity outdoors, have found themselves unable to do such activities. Fortunately, various gym chains have thought of this group of people and offer training routines via streaming, which you can practice in the comfort of your home.

Here we leave you with four excellent options.

Gold’s Gym

Remembered for being the place where Arnold schwarzenegger He trained when he was engaged in bodybuilding, this chain of gyms of California it usually offers its members videos online and through its app. However, throughout the month of May, it will offer that content to the entire public, without the need for membership.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness It is one of the strongest gym chains, thanks to its low-cost memberships and wide variety of machines. Currently, the chain is sending some routines to its followers through streams in Facebook at 7 pm ET, counting on special guests sometimes.

Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness It is one of the largest chains of gyms, with a presence in United States, Canada and Australia. During the coronavirus, it will offer its platform for free with more than 100 workouts ranging from the bar to kickboxing.

Core Power Yoga

Core Power Yoga It is the largest yoga chain in the United States, with more than 200 studies throughout the country. The brand is offering free access to a plethora of workout routine videos and eventually performs live routines via Instagram live.

.