Stay calm: Stress weakens the immune system | Pexels

Stay calm: Stress weakens the immune system. The fast pace of life in the city can sometimes make us prone to feeling irritated or upset, and the current situation in the country due to the pandemic is not beneficial.

The reality is that until a few months ago our stress It was due to debt, traffic, or a relationship problem, but today our main concern is a virus that has come to change our lifestyle.

Now we have all had to modify our routines and the hugs start to miss, it sounded easy forty days at home, but today as the time has extended and the cases of infected are increasing, the environment is no longer the same.

Taking to the streets is worrisome for some and many begin to stress due to the loss of a job or fear of getting sick, today we need you to stay calm because only then will you be able to make good decisions.

If you currently feel like you can’t focus on your daily activities or that city traffic tends to frustrate you, take a breath. Your body needs you to de-stress, the health experts they mention:

That over time, stress hormones weaken your immune system and reduce your body’s response to external invaders. People under chronic stress are more susceptible to viral illnesses like the flu and the common cold, as well as other infections.

Therefore we invite you to look for relaxation exercise that can help you clear your mind and so you can keep your defenses up, we want to see you healthy and happy. Together we will get out of this.

