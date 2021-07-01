“Stay away,” woman asked her family not to attend her funeral

chas people are cautious and have arranged until his funeral, as the case of a woman who surprised by his request, and it is that he did a list of the people he wanted to come to say goodbye, and openly asked that his family not be present.

And the fact is that the woman, far from wanting her family to give her the last goodbye, was very clear when asking her relatives not to appear at the relative, since they were never with her when she lived.

Woman wished her family would not attend her funeral

That rare request was made by Maria Paz Fuentes Fernandez, a Spanish woman, originally from Lugo, who left precise and clear instructions for the people she really wanted to attend her funeral.

The woman died a few weeks ago and her request was published in the form of an obituary in a local newspaper, which has gone viral on social networks.

So, following the instructions of Fuentes Fernández, the obituary was published with all requests to be fired, making it clear that the family is not always by blood.

He left a message where he stressed that his family was no longer of blood

And he emphasized that the family that she had forged in her life was no longer that of blood.

So as her last wish, the woman stated who she really wanted to be at her funeral and left a small list.

Making it clear that this list was of those who were with her through thick and thin, and among her she did not mention any of her blood relatives.

“Following my principles and my particular way of saying things, I decide that: since for a long time my family is not by blood, I impose my last will so that only the people mentioned below will be allowed to attend my funeral, in the funeral home, church and cemetery… ”, highlights the message that Fuentes Fernández left.

And oddly enough, his message was published in a local newspaper in Lugo.

His list included about 15 people, but no one from his blood family.

Strong message to relatives

Although he did not want his relatives to come to say goodbye, he did leave them a very clear and forceful message.

“To the rest of the people who never cared during my life, I wish you to continue as far as you were”, ended the message published in a newspaper in the town of Lugo.

According to published information, Fuentes Fernández died on June 2, and the Fernández funeral home appears responsible for the publication.

After the peculiar request was made known, various reactions were generated on social networks.

While some supported his decision, stating that the family is the one that is being formed in life and not that of blood, others questioned that decision of Fuentes Fernández.

You can also read:

–The search for a missing pregnant Hispanic woman is suspended after falling by a dam

-El Paso will vaccinate workers from the maquiladoras in Ciudad Juárez, starting July 6 at a border crossing

–Man who abused his 10-year-old stepdaughter is sentenced to life imprisonment

–Child victim of bullying dies; he was tied to a horse that dragged him

–Hispano forgives his wife who offered a gang member $ 2,000 to kill him