Since we know that in this period of protection caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) you can have more time to play than usual and that there are so many good games to choose from, at LEVEL UP we prepared a large selection of titles that They have fascinated us and we think you should try. With these recommendations, Víctor Rosas has told us why Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty was a key moment in the Konami franchise, Fernando Salinas shared the reasons why Final Fantasy IX is one of Square’s most important classics Enix and Daniel Laguna told us about the ATLUS cult series Shin Megami Tensei, to name a few examples.

I’ve already recommended the high-difficulty game Furi, the exhilarating fun beat ’em up Castle Crashers, and the grim INSIDE adventure. The next game I’ve selected is Journey, the masterpiece of Jenova Chen and thatgamecompany. You may know about this game because Sony recently started giving it away to make PlayStation 4 users have a good time during the pandemic. If you already downloaded it, but haven’t given it a try, below I’ll tell you why you should.

I had not realized that this title is close to completing 1 decade in the market. The memories tell me that I played Journey on the day that followed a March night characterized by a memorable rain and other circumstances that the years are responsible for making impossible to replicate. Thanks to a recent return to his forgotten sand-covered city, the next time I remember this indie, it will also refer me to the no less adverse situation we are currently experiencing. Fortunately, there is no time left on Journey, which will continue to be huge and emotional through the years.

The journey that will take you to transcendence begins

Journey is one of those indie titles that chooses to present an adventure that connects with the players, which is why Jenova Chen and thatgamecompany subordinated gameplay to the story, which unfolds and communicates without the need for words, giving the freedom for the user to decipher and even interpret it. It is partly due to this that at the beginning of the journey the player does not know why he is alone in the middle of sand walls and why he controls a strange subject in a red robe. The control of the traveler is basic, he can only do 2 actions of movement, walk and jump or flight and one more to communicate primitively. The flight lasts directly proportional to the size of a mysterious scarf that he wears and grows when he finds dazzling symbols that appear in the different sections of the adventure.

Soon after, you realize that you are on the trail of a forgotten civilization and that you have apparently just started on a lonely journey. Or so you think after navigating among the barren ruins buried by the sand, among which creatures with a lower level of intelligence occasionally emerge. But if you are lucky (and you have online play activated), you can meet other travelers (one at a time), with whom you can share the wonderful thing of coinciding. This is recommended, although you may prefer to play a game alone and another accompanied.

One of the most important qualities of Journey is the value it gives to contemplation and the invitation to lose yourself in its world

In either case, Journey offers an intense gaming experience that lasts for what has to last. Perhaps the first game lasts between 3 and 4 hours, but during that time it delivers one of the most emotional adventures in video games, and at the end of it you will realize that the value of Journey is not measured in hours, but in the quality of the experience offered. One of the most important qualities of this indie is the value it gives to contemplation and the invitation to lose yourself in its world.

Currently, it is common for games to be designed to immediately reward the user and take them by the hand to reach the end of the adventure and not get lost in it. In Journey do not expect that, it is not a game to be in a hurry; instead, it encourages exploration in a natural way and to admire the surroundings with a contemplative gameplay that serves the emotional experience that it wants to transmit. That is why the title was awarded at its launch, because there were not many indies who did what Journey achieved with such quality and because it helps to remember what it is to play for pleasure.

Take the time to explore all the corners of Journey

Journey is not a race to the end of the adventure, but rather its purpose is to show what can be done in it; It is having the time to wander with other people, lose yourself, and make each trip different. The experience varies depending on the person you travel with. I remember that in one of the many trips my companion did not know about the coverage system and several times he lost part of his scarf, which greatly limited his reach and made me spend the rest of the trip near him in order to encourage his mobility , and on another trip I was fortunate that my companion was not worried about getting lost in the beautiful landscapes. Perhaps in yours, as in mine, it even teaches you to wait for your partner and that, if he stumbles and has to pass a section again, it is easy to follow him and repeat the journey together. From the beginning, Journey inspires empathy … if you can start your journey with someone else, I recommend doing it: a couple of times I had the opportunity to make the journey with a single companion, from start to finish, and the experiences were sublime.

Journey remembers what it’s like to play for pleasure

As in the case of Castle Crashers, Journey is a title that originally debuted in the last generation, almost 1 decade ago, in addition to making it first exclusively for PlayStation, so it is likely that many users do not know it. Because he was giving it away recently, I didn’t hesitate to recommend it so that more players will get to know him and even discover flOw, Flower and Sky: Children of the Light, the other titles from thatgamecompany.

Journey is for sale on PlayStation 4 ($ 14.99 USD) (you can get it for free for a limited time), PlayStation 3 ($ 14.99 USD), mobile devices (App Store, $ 4.99 USD), PC (Epic Games Store, $ 6.99 USD), and very Coming soon to Steam.

If you have already enjoyed Journey, we invite you to continue playing and try our latest recommendations from the # QuédateEnCasa initiative that I leave below. You can find a more extensive list if you visit this page.

Pedro Cesari – Secret of Mana, a sweet journey in search of identity.

Quake – Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders and the wonder of medieval fantasy.

Daniel Laguna – Tetris, a classic that never goes out of style.

Víctor Rosas – Horizon Chase Turbo, taking up the legacy of Out Run and Top Gear.

Fernando Salinas – Okami, Hideki Kamiya’s masterpiece.

Mardokeo Galván – Castle Crashers, a wonderful exponent of an almost extinct genre.

.