“The patient Mexico is in good condition, his pulse shows us that he is neither up nor down, he is very well, there are no arrhythmias,” said the head of the Ssa, Jorge Alcocer.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, affirmed that the transmission of Covid-19 in Mexico has been much slower than in other countries thanks to the interventions carried out.

During the morning conference, he said that although the curve of confirmed cases has been progressively increasing, since we are in the exponential phase of infections, the so-called “stay at home” has been a trigger for not having an overflow of the epidemic.

“Basically the intervention is done by everyone when staying at home, they do not realize because their contribution is a millionth of what happens, but the sum of all and all is causing us to have a slower transmission, fewer infections, fewer cases and therefore fewer people who need to be hospitalized and cared for “, said.

It may interest you: These are the municipalities with the most infections by Covid-19 in CDMX

When giving the report on the IRAG Network, López-Gatell indicated that of the 618 hospitals that report daily on their situation, there is data that at the national level, 23% of hospital beds are occupied by people with acute respiratory disease. He stressed that Mexico City already has an occupancy of 50%.

Regarding intensive care beds, across the country 14% of these are already occupied.

The official of the Ministry of Health (Ssa) reiterated that although at the national and international level there is still no scientific evidence that people who overcome the disease develop immunity, he maintained that by analogy and by what happens with other coronaviruses , have assumed that it will indeed create this condition.

“As people have Covid, and 80% have a mild illness, they recover and if we assume that this virus is going to cause immunity, in the end they will help us build what is technically called herd immunity, they can no longer become infected and that is the brake of the epidemic ”, he pointed out.

It may interest you: Reach Covid-19 to 772 municipalities: search here for the advance of the pandemic in your town

“There is no specific treatment against the virus or a vaccine and it may not exist in two or three years, but if immunity develops, this will make the epidemic stop in Mexico and the world,” he added.

About him positivity percentage index –that is, how many people who have Covid and whose main symptoms are fever, sore throat, cough plus headache, runny nose and body pain, are positive for the virus when laboratory tests are carried out-, he commented that this currently stands at 48%but stressed that this it could reach 60% or 65% in May, which will be the period of greatest transmission.

For his part, Jorge Alcocer Varela, Secretary of Health, noted that “patient Mexico is in good condition, his pulse shows us that he is neither up nor down, he is very well, there are no arrhythmias“