The phrase “stay at home” used by the Government of Mexico in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, dates from the colonial era

The phrase “Stay at home“, Used as a hashtag during the COVID-19 pandemic, dates from the time of the Suburb, when talking about protecting yourself from plague, the typhus wave Rage, is indicated in an audiovisual series produced by the UAM.

In a statement, the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) reported that the series, prepared by academics from the Division of Design Sciences and Arts (CyAD) of the Azcapotzalco Unit, focuses on how Mexico has approached the various epidemics throughout history.

The program is named ‘Stay home through the centuries‘, Which is available on the platform CyADTV and the UAM social networks.

The project is made up of 10 capsules of between three and four minutes that show health, hygiene and public policy measures against infections that occurred from the 16th to the 20th century.

One aspect of the work is that it revealed that public health problems of the past bear similarities to the current national context, according to information recorded in documents, minutes and old books, said teacher Adriana Dávila Ulloa, coordinator of CyADTV, along with the teacher. Iván Torres Ochoa and Dr. Jorge Ortiz Leroux.

The hashtag Stay at home is not current, as we have identified similar recommendations since the Colony, when the relevance of people protecting themselves in their homes from plague, typhus, leprosy and even rabies, among others, was mentioned. pests, and that is part of what we will be breaking down in the videos, which also address cleaning provisions in homes and streets; the forms of contagion; the importance of freshness and purity of water and air, and garbage management, among other issues, “reported the specialist.

The first chapter Matlazáhuatl epidemic 1736-1739, is available on YouTube and narrates the contagion that plagued the New Spain in the 18th century and how that episode led to the strengthening of hygiene protocols.

In addition to the modification of public health policies and the suspension of the payment of tribute to the crown ordered on August 9, 1739 by the king Philip V, due to the high mortality rate, although ten years later the Bishop of Puebla requested a new contribution from the royal media.

This was reported by the art historian Antonio Molero Sañudo, in charge of the documentary investigation, which involved the study of materials from the archives General de la Nación, Municipal de Puebla, in Mexico, and General de Indias, in Seville, Spain.

Although soaps were used in pre-Hispanic Mexico, with the Conquest they began unhealthy hygiene habits that date back to medieval times and that obeyed religious reasons, including the prohibition of washing, cleaning the body or undressing, which was modified over time.

The ‘stay home’ appeared back then as ‘keep at home’Because if people couldn’t find a way to get away from the disease, they should stay locked up and personal hygiene care and clothing, which even supposes that food and other necessities were brought to the door of the home, something like a Amazon online“Stressed the historian.

In the middle of the 18th century, doctors began to acquire importance and recognition in front of the healers of the New Spain and “there was also talk of how to place and recycle garbage in different compartments; make a cleaning deeper at home, and not sharing places with animals. “

One of the teachings of history is that “in the face of epidemics, human beings are all the same: there are no rich, poor, black, white, Christian or Jews; they attack all the world. Making common and public decisions is the only way to face them, without mediating a color or a side, “said the researcher.

The COVID-19 has been the product of evolution and will continue on its way, so you must be very calm and follow the basic measures of staying at home and keeping a healthy distance, he stressed Davila Ulloa.

Broadcasts of the series will be available every Wednesday on CyADTV’s YouTube channel.

With information from Notimex