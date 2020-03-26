Update on the status of WrestleMania 36 and RAW Post-WM recordings

Status of WrestleMania 36 and RAW Post-WM Recordings | Wrestling planet

As we previously reported, the officers of Orange County, Florida They exercised a warning signal yesterday at 11 at night in the United States. Orange County includes Orlando and Winter Park, places where the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University.

The warning signal is scheduled to end on Thursday, April 9. Ryan Satin from WWE Backstage has reported on the social network of Twitter that the company would have already recorded the matches of the show on April 6 for the edition of WWE RAW Post WrestleMania 36.

It has also been reported that from what appears to be the WWE would continue to make his recordings in the WWE Performance Center once the warning signal ends on April 9. The edition of WWE SmackDown Post WrestleMania 36 would be broadcast on FOX on April 10.

The effect of this recent warning signal would be the main reason why the company of WWE he would have recorded various shows at such an early date, including WrestleMania 36. The first half of the card matches were reportedly recorded during this Wednesday and the other half today. Satin He also commented that other bouts were recorded outdoors such as the Boneyard match between AJ Styles Y The Undertaker.

There is still no official information on what matches will be those that belong to the Saturday card and those that belong to the Sunday card.

What do you expect from this peculiar edition of WrestleMania 36?

