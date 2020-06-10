BOSTON.

Two statues of Christopher Columbus were vandalized Tuesday night in the United States, as part of mass protests against racism after the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

Boston police were alerted to the beheading of a statue of the Genoese navigator shortly after midnight today, a police spokesman said.

The case is under investigation and there are currently no arrests, he said.

The Columbus statue, who arrived in America in 1492 financed by the Spanish Crown, stands on a pedestal in a park named after him, in the heart of the city.

Another statue of Columbus was ripped off Tuesday night in Richmond, Virginia, and dragged to a lake, according to the local newspaper.

For several years they were the target of controversy, like other Columbus statues in the country and in the world, and had already been graffiti.

Controversial character

Columbus, whom the school books presented for centuries as “the discoverer of America”, is considered by many now as one of those responsible for the genocide of indigenous people, and denounced as much as the defenders of slavery.

Dozens of US cities replaced the celebration of “Columbus Day” in October – a national holiday since 1937 – with a day of tribute to indigenous peoples.

But not Boston or New York, which bring together large communities of Italian origin.

A female runner passing Wednesday morning in front of the decapitated statue said she approved of the gesture.

«Like the blacks in this country, the indigenous people were mistreated. This movement is powerful and (beheading) is very symbolic, “he said.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh condemned the vandalism, but reported that the statue will be removed Wednesday, pending a final decision on its fate.

Other historic sites in the New England region are targeted by protesters, starting with the municipal building – currently a shopping center – Faneuil Hall, named after the slave merchant Peter Faneuil, who ordered its construction in the 18th century. before donating it to the city.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior