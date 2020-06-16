SAINT LUIS, Missouri, USA (AP) – A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a park in San Luis for 134 years was removed Tuesday amid mounting national expressions of outrage against monuments of the 15th-century navigator.

Commissioners overseeing Tower Groove Park recently voted to remove the statue. It was placed in a truck, but its final destination was unclear. Park officials did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Several statues of Christopher Columbus have been knocked down during protests across the country over the death of a black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis. George Floyd, who was handcuffed, died on May 25 after a white police officer put a knee to his neck for several minutes.

A statue of Columbus in Richmond, Virginia, was knocked down last week. Seven people were arrested for damaging a statue of the admiral in Miami. And a statue of Columbus in Boston was beheaded.

In a statement on the Tower Grove Park Facebook page, the board of directors said the statue was initially placed in the park to celebrate the contributions of immigrants to the city.

« But now, it symbolizes the historical indifference towards indigenous peoples and cultures and the destruction of their communities, » he said.