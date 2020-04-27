Statold Brothers bassist Harold Reid lost his life | AP

Harold Reid, who sang the bass for the Grammy-winning country group Los Statler Brothers, lost his life after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80 years old.

Reid lost the battle last Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia, the news was shared by his nephew. I must Reid.

The Statler Brothers frequently sang reinforcements for the country’s musical icon Johnny Cash. Some of his greatest successes included “Flowers on the Wall” 1965 and “Bed of Rose’s” 1970.

STATLER BROTHER legend HAROLD REID has passed … This is devestating news … God bless his family during this time of immeasurable loss … so very sad to lose yet another long time friend and hero … REST EASY HAROLD .. . another bass singer in the choir … #haroldreid pic.twitter.com/Y89cJMmivd – The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys)

April 25, 2020

Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian.

“He is and always will be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans,” said a statement on the band’s website.

“His singing, composition and comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him. “

Reid and three childhood friends, Lew DeWitt, Phil Balsley and Joe McDorman, formed the Four-Star Quartet in 1948. The group, later known as Kingsmen, sang mostly gospel music. McDorman resigned and was replaced by Don Reid, Harold’s younger brother.

DeWitt once said that the group changed its name again because several other acts, all better known, were billed as Kingsmen. The new name comes from a Statler tissue box, he said.

The quartet changed to Country music in 1964, after meeting Cash and joining his road show and since then he became an icon of country music.

The Statlers won three grammy awards and nine major groups were named by the Country Music Association, this was for the past two decades.

“He leaves behind a large and loving family and millions of fans who remember his antics on stage and television with smiles and appreciate his music that will live with the ages,” Debo Reid said in a statement.

